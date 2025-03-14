Prince William Says He's "Trying Not to Be Biased" When It Comes to His Kids and This "Passionate" Choice
He's fine with Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis making their own decisions.
Prince WIlliam doesn't often give interviews, but he opened up about one of his biggest passions to the Sun after Aston Villa clinched the Champions League on March 12. However, when the Prince of Wales—who is a huge Villa fan—was asked about his kids, he said that he's okay with them forging their own paths.
"I’m kind of hoping they’ll all find their own teams in time," Prince William told the Sun. "They don’t all have to be Villa fans. I’m trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me."
The future King—who serves as patron of the Football Association—added that he's "trying to spread the love a little bit" in terms of his children supporting other teams.
It turns out Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are even being recruited by some of the teams for their fandom. "They do have Villa shirts, and ask to come to games with me, but they have other shirts as well," the Prince of Wales said. "There’s been a bit of courting going on by other managers too."
The father of three didn't mention names when it came to the "courting," but mom Princess Kate is known to be a Chelsea fan.
This isn't the first time the Prince of Wales has commented on his children becoming Villa supporters. While heading to a pub to join fellow Aston Villa fans for a pint, William told one fan that he "didn't want" Charlotte and Louis to feel like they had to support the team.
Of their encounter, pub goer Steve Jones said, per GB News, "It was 95 percent chat about Villa as that’s our shared interest, but a bit about his family. Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three to be Villa fans."
As for his game day routine, the Prince of Wales told the Sun, "If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them." He added that he'll "start moving 'round the house quite quickly" if Villa is "not doing very well" and will even "put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck."
The future King is so involved with the team that he even goes into online forums and posts anonymous comments. "I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages," he admitted. "I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
