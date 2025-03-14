Prince William Says He's "Trying Not to Be Biased" When It Comes to His Kids and This "Passionate" Choice

Prince WIlliam doesn't often give interviews, but he opened up about one of his biggest passions to the Sun after Aston Villa clinched the Champions League on March 12. However, when the Prince of Wales—who is a huge Villa fan—was asked about his kids, he said that he's okay with them forging their own paths.

"I’m kind of hoping they’ll all find their own teams in time," Prince William told the Sun. "They don’t all have to be Villa fans. I’m trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me."

The future King—who serves as patron of the Football Association—added that he's "trying to spread the love a little bit" in terms of his children supporting other teams.

It turns out Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are even being recruited by some of the teams for their fandom. "They do have Villa shirts, and ask to come to games with me, but they have other shirts as well," the Prince of Wales said. "There’s been a bit of courting going on by other managers too."

The father of three didn't mention names when it came to the "courting," but mom Princess Kate is known to be a Chelsea fan.

The Prince of Wales and his friends went wild for Aston Villa during their March 12 Champions League win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George joined his dad to cheer for England during the 2024 Euros. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time the Prince of Wales has commented on his children becoming Villa supporters. While heading to a pub to join fellow Aston Villa fans for a pint, William told one fan that he "didn't want" Charlotte and Louis to feel like they had to support the team.

Of their encounter, pub goer Steve Jones said, per GB News , "It was 95 percent chat about Villa as that’s our shared interest, but a bit about his family. Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three to be Villa fans."

As for his game day routine, the Prince of Wales told the Sun, "If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them." He added that he'll "start moving 'round the house quite quickly" if Villa is "not doing very well" and will even "put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck."

The future King is so involved with the team that he even goes into online forums and posts anonymous comments. "I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages," he admitted. "I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate."