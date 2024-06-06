Prince William Reveals Why Princess Charlotte Was Not Excited About Going to School This Week

As if we didn’t already love Princess Charlotte enough, her dad, Prince William, gave us a relatable reason to like her even more—she wasn’t looking forward to school this week because she had exams, he revealed during an engagement on Wednesday.
“Charlotte’s at school,” he said while chatting with a young well-wisher yesterday, as he was commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day (which is actually today, June 6). “Charlotte’s got exams.”
William further added that nine-year-old Charlotte “wasn’t looking forward to it this morning” before heading off for school at Lambrook, where she attends with brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. “Hopefully it’s all gone well,” he said, as he crossed his fingers.
On Wednesday, William traveled to Portsmouth, England, to speak at the event alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, and said, per Us Weekly, that he was “deeply honored” to be in attendance. He also, poignantly, gave an update on another member of his family: his wife, the Princess of Wales, who continues to remain out of the public eye as she receives treatment for cancer, a diagnosis she revealed to the public in a March 22 video message. Of Kate, William told one veteran that “she’d have loved to be here,” adding that Kate is “getting better” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
As for Charlotte, she and her brothers began school at Lambrook on September 8, 2022, the same day Her late Majesty passed away at her beloved Balmoral at 96 years old. Because of the royal family’s interesting surname situation, that meant that William and Kate’s three kids began school at Lambrook that Thursday as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge, and Louis Cambridge (a nod to their parents’ former titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) but the next day, as William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales, returned to Lambrook as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales. Flash forward to present day, and Charlotte is finishing year four—and we, too, hope her exams went well as a school break is on the horizon.
Though we saw a new photo celebrating her ninth birthday last month, we haven’t seen Charlotte undertake any public engagements since Christmas Day 2023, when she and the rest of the royal family went to their annual church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate. That day also marked the last time we’ve seen her mother, Kate, undertake public duties, as she’s undergone a tumultuous health battle since the beginning of 2024.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Zendaya's Favorite Sneakers Are a Pair She Discovered Filming 'Challengers'
They're also a celebrity favorite.
By Julia Gray Published
-
King Charles Put Any Issues with Prince Harry Aside to Send Along a Gift to Granddaughter Princess Lilibet for Her Third Birthday—But Is Reportedly Withholding Another Gift Until the Rift Ends
Lili turned three earlier this week, on Tuesday, June 4.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 18 Best Romance Books of 2024 (So Far)
From boy-meets-girl beach reads to queer retellings of classic lit.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Prince William Is Relying On a New “Inner Circle” As Princess Kate Continues to Undergo Cancer Treatment, and As His Rift with Brother Prince Harry Endlessly Continues
“This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Doing a Mandatory Stint In the Armed Forces If National Service Passes Would Be “Good for Them,” Royal Expert Says
If National Service passes in the U.K.’s general election on July 4, it will mark the first time the country has had compulsory service since 1960.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Let Slip Which Child of Prince William and Princess Kate Rules the Roost
And, years later, nothing’s really changed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Would Be Required to Take Part In National Service If It Passes In the U.K.—Including Potentially Serving in the Armed Forces
No royal children will be exempt from taking part in at least a year of service when they turn 18, the country’s Conservative Party clarified.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Have Been a “Peacemaker” and Would Have Made Prince Harry Apologize to King Charles If She Were Alive, Former Royal Butler Says
“Her word would have been final.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Shares Details About Both of His Sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, While at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party
From Louis’ bedtime routine to George’s future career aspirations, William is clearly a doting dad.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
In Princess Kate’s Absence, Prince William Is Supported by Four of His Royal Cousins While Hosting Today’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The moment marked “a rare outing highlighting the next generation of the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Is Apparently “Angrier Than Anyone Has Ever Seen Him” Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Visit to Nigeria
Royal author Tom Quinn said that, for the King and Prince William, the trip “has confirmed their worst fears.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published