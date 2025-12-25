I Threw Myself a Christmas-Themed 40th Birthday Party—and Wore the Perfect Outfit

I just turned 40, and I marked the occasion with an intimate dinner party that was warm, candlelit, and unapologetically festive. As a kid, I struggled with having a birthday that backed right up to Christmas (combined gifts, anyone?), but now I fully embrace it. December is my favorite month of the year—twinkly lights, velvet textures, early sunsets—it’s objectively the coziest month, and frankly, the most dramatic. Perfect timing for a milestone.

Ringing in a new decade as a more mature woman (said with a wink), I wanted my outfit to reflect exactly how I was feeling: sexy, strong, happy, and just a little bit romantic. Enter the red velvet Mugler dress. She’d been living on my Pinterest board for months, silently judging me, and when I finally had the chance to snag her before she sold out, I knew immediately—this wasn’t just a dress, it was a directive.

Once the dress was decided, everything else fell into place. The tablescape followed suit with rich reds, glowing candlelight, and moody florals. The invitations leaned elegant and slightly sultry. Even the menu felt warmer, deeper, and more indulgent. When your dress has this much presence, you don’t fight it—you let it run the show.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

But it didn’t stop there. If you've been reading my Style At Large stories, you know that I'm an accessories lover. Jewelry, bags, shoes, hats, etc., anchor my wardrobe and often dictate my ready-to-wear. So, here are a few of my favorites I styled the Mugler dress with, including my beloved BaubleBar earrings.

And by the way, 40, as it turns out, feels less about “growing up” and more about knowing exactly what you like and leaning in fully. Velvet in December. Red at the table. Candlelight everywhere. If this is what a new decade looks like, I’m very happy to be here.