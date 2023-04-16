Prince William and Prince Harry Will Be Separated at Coronation to Avoid Any Confrontation, Reports Say

It will be a quick in-and-out trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry—he will attend his father King Charles’ Coronation ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London but plans to depart almost immediately after for home in the U.S., and his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

And while at the ceremony, according to The Express , Harry will be seated several rows behind senior royals, done on purpose so that William and Harry will not have to be near one another, the outlet reports.

It seems most members of the royal family have “no interest” in socializing with Harry, OK reports. (He likely won’t have time to do so even if they did.)

“Sources have suggested that other family members—with the possible exception of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie—have no interest in talking with Harry beyond the most basic of greetings, suggesting the event will be even more awkward than Harry clearly feared,” an insider says.

The source also notes that while William “would never have stopped his brother” from attending, he still has “no plans” to speak with him, though there is a chance the brothers might interact as “a gesture of goodwill for their father.”

In addition to sitting several rows behind William, Harry is also not expected to take part in the “procession after the service or join other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, or for other celebrations,” the source says.