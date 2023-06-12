Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Determined to Break the Heir and Spare Cycle," Royal Expert Claims

According to Prince Harry writing in his shock memoir Spare, then-Prince Charles told Princess Diana after she gave birth to their youngest son, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare—my work is done."
Though we will never know whether this exchange truly happened or not, it illustrates one certainty among the British Royal Family: Over the course of history, there was often a "spare" who was pitted against the heir to the throne, and who became rebellious as a way to create their own identity.
This was the case with Princess Margaret, then with Prince Andrew, and now famously with Prince Harry. But for one royal expert, Prince William and Princess Kate are doing their utmost to not let this happen among their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"William and Catherine are determined to break the heir and the spare cycle," Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star.
"I don't believe the word 'spare' has ever been uttered inside their home to describe one or more of their babies. It is just not on their radar. They wanted to have a large loving family."
Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing their children for royal life as best they can.
"William and Catherine are teaching their children about royal responsibilities through doing them," Schofield continued.
"You will notice how poised and prepared the children seem to be during large royal engagements. You can tell that Princess Charlotte takes great pride in her family and responsibilities. [It reminds] me of the Princess Royal."
This preparedness was definitely visible on the kids' last public appearance during their grandfather's Coronation on May 6.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Apparently Wears “Very Little Makeup” and “No One Gives Her a Second Glance” When Picking Her Kids Up from School
When off duty, Kate tends to avoid airs and graces.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Continually “Frustrated” at Prince Harry’s Behavior, Source Says
“The King brings Harry up every time I see him.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Nanny Will Shape Their Lives Deep into Adulthood
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the Wales family for as long as all three kids can remember.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate "Offered to Replace" Food Stolen From a Food Bank They Had Previously Visited
They were there in a tragic situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Kate "Nudges" Prince Louis Into Being Calm "Without Appearing to Tell Him Off," According to a Body Language Expert
She's got tons of parenting tricks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Archie Got the Most Special Gift for His Fourth Birthday
Ushering in his fifth year in style.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Used a "Barrier Gesture" to Avoid Prince Harry During a Jubilee Event, Royal Expert Claims
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is "Bothered" When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Princess Kate, Royal Expert Claims
People don't care so much about his suits, expert says.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had a Heart-Wrenching Moment Meeting the Mother of a Teenage Rugby Player Who Died by Suicide
Sarah Renton gave the princess some very meaningful earrings.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Demonstrated Her Rugby Skills With "A Little Twirl" on Latest Royal Engagement
LOL, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Giving Us '00s Fashion in a Zara Blazer, Skinny Pants and Flats
Back-in-the-day Kate is back.
By Iris Goldsztajn