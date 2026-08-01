Hailey Bieber's New Favorite Accessory Is a $23 Weighted Vest From Amazon

I'm officially marking myself unsafe from the influence of Hailey Bieber.

She's already inspired me to buy capri pants, and loafers with tube socks, and trench coats, and flip-flops (something I swore I would never do)—but apparently, it's not enough. She also has to influence my workout routine.

Earlier this week, Bieber dropped an inside look into her summer thus far. Amid photos of beach sunsets, bikini pics, and Rhode events, Bieber shared a glimpse of her new favorite accessory. No, I'm not talking about resin bangles or hoop earrings—Bieber's current hyper-fixation is that of the athletic variety.

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In a post-workout selfie, Bieber flaunted her usual glazed donut skin (though it seems to be from sweat, instead of dewy skincare products). She wore a Y2K-era headband and a baby tee, topped with a black weighted vest. Bieber is a bona fide convert, having posted pictures of the same vest on her Instagram earlier this month.

Hailey Beiber latest fitness obsession is a $23 weighted vest from Amazon. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Fans were quick to source the product, linking it back to fitness gear brand Zelus. The workout accessory has more than 13,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and, if Bieber's influence wasn't enough, the comments are enough to sell anyone on this product.

Customers report the vest is durable, comfortable, and effortlessly levels up low-impact workouts, like walking or squats. What's even more intriguing, though, is its price tag. The vest is currently marked down from its usual $36.80 to a mere $22.99.

Thanks to Bieber, I'm no longer using my spare time to craft or marathon-watch reruns of Girls. Instead, I've spent the afternoon reading dozens Amazon reviews on the Zelus weighted vest. Life really does come at you fast.

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