Prince William and Princess Kate Recruit Snoop Dogg to Congratulate Team GB Olympic Athletes

Prince William and Princess Kate have once again proven they're not just a regular royal couple—they're a cool royal couple.

On Sunday, the last day of the Paris Olympics, the Prince and Princess of Wales surprised their fans with a sweet new video celebrating Team GB athletes, and they recruited none other than newly minted Olympic fixture Snoop Dogg to help communicate their message.

Snoop, wearing a blue and white suit with a streak of red, starts off the video by telling the audience, "Greetings, loved ones."

Kate then says, "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB." William adds, "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all."

The video goes on to feature messages of congratulations from David Beckham, and other legendary athletes and public figures.

Snoop closes off the montage, saying, "Thank you Great Britain, on behalf of Big Snoop Dogg, the prince, and his lovely wife."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It seems commenters approved of this unexpected collab, with one person writing, "Love this.. William got his mate Snoop involved," and another adding, "Snoop of Wales."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

British athletes certainly have a lot to celebrate after these Olympics, having brought home a total of 65 medals, including 14 golds. As we know, Kate and William are huge sports fans themselves, so they're likely extra excited for all the wins. This video is also one of just a handful of public appearances—real or virtual—the princess has made since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

As for Snoop Dogg, he's been something of a main character at Paris 2024, participating in both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and showing up to all sorts of events—including with his bestie Martha Stewart. For one of his latest moves, he also gifted Simone Biles' dad a blingy chain for his 75th birthday.

In terms of Snoop's royal connection, it's not just that he's rap royalty: According to the man himself, the late Queen "was a fan" of his. "Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl, you know what I'm saying?" he said during a recent radio appearance. Can't wait for his next royal collab, TBH.