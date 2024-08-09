Snoop Dogg Gave Simone Biles' Dad a Chain for His 75th Birthday

Snoop Dogg is absolutely one of the main characters of these Olympics—although obviously in a different way to the athletes.

For his latest trick (ahem, side quest), the rapper gifted the GOAT Simone Biles' dad Ronald Biles a super blingy chain representing his record label Death Row Records' logo to mark the Olympic dad's 75th birthday—kind of like a gold medal of his own.

Ronald's daughter and Simone's sister Adria shared the sweetest pic on Instagram Stories on Thursday of her father rocking the chain with a Team USA T-shirt and trucker hat, captioning it, "snoop gave him a chain now he don't know how to act" with a laugh-cry emoji.

She added, "75 looks great on you! happy birthday i love you."

Simone and Adria Biles' dad Ronald shows off his birthday gift from Snoop Dogg. (Image credit: Courtesy of Adria Biles / Instagram)

While watching the track and field events on Aug. 8, Ronald was also treated to a birthday cake and candles, with Simone sharing a lovely picture of the moment.

Simone Biles' dad enjoys a 75th birthday cake. (Image credit: Courtesy of Simone Biles / Instagram)

Simone also shared a photo of some champagne glasses for the family celebration.

Simone Biles' family enjoys champagne for Ronald Biles' birthday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Simone Biles / Instagram)

It was a happy birthday indeed for Papa Biles, who got to see his gymnast daughter earn a whopping three gold medals and one silver over the course of the competition in Paris. Simone triumphed in both individual and team women's artistic gymnastics events—alongside her teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey.

These are Simone's third Olympics, after she first participated in Rio in 2016, followed by Tokyo in 2021.

As for Snoop, he's been a steady presence at the Olympics, having first made his appearance at the Opening Ceremony. He's also been hanging out with his longtime bestie Martha Stewart, for whom he also sweetly staged a birthday surprise. Snoop seems like the best friend to have in your corner, frankly.