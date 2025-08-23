Princess Kate and Prince William Are "Very Strict About Their Boundaries" When It Comes to Two Particular Aspects of Royal Life

News continues to circulate regarding Princess Kate and Prince William's planned move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge. While the couple's new home is still in Windsor, they will be leaving behind a "modest" cottage in favor of a much larger mansion. And according to one royal source, the Prince and Princess of Wales have some "very strict boundaries" in place when it comes to two aspects of royal life.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the move, a royal source revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William "are very strict about their boundaries," particularly when it relates to "their mental health and family life." The source elaborated, "They have witnessed how the role of monarch can consume one's entire being...While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary."

Forest Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been much discussion about Kate and William's future, including whether the Prince of Wales will consider moving into Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. "To outsiders, it may seem like a big move for the royals to not live in Buckingham Palace, but to insiders, it is not surprising," Us Weekly's source explained. "King Charles has not lived there for a long time either and prefers to spend time outside of London."

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Ultimately, "none of the royals are particularly fond of city life," the source noted, revealing that they most enjoy residing in "the countryside."

Even though it's considerably larger than Adelaide Cottage, Forest Lodge is likely to be much more homely than Buckingham Palace. "In many ways, it feels more like a conference center or a showcase than a palace that serves as a family home," a source told the outlet while discussing Queen Elizabeth's former home.

It seems as though Kate and William are making their own choices, rather than following any sort of royal rulebook.