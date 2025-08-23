Princess Kate and Prince William Are "Very Strict About Their Boundaries" When It Comes to Two Particular Aspects of Royal Life
"They are not afraid to say no when necessary," one royal source claimed.
News continues to circulate regarding Princess Kate and Prince William's planned move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge. While the couple's new home is still in Windsor, they will be leaving behind a "modest" cottage in favor of a much larger mansion. And according to one royal source, the Prince and Princess of Wales have some "very strict boundaries" in place when it comes to two aspects of royal life.
Speaking to Us Weekly about the move, a royal source revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William "are very strict about their boundaries," particularly when it relates to "their mental health and family life." The source elaborated, "They have witnessed how the role of monarch can consume one's entire being...While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary."
There's been much discussion about Kate and William's future, including whether the Prince of Wales will consider moving into Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. "To outsiders, it may seem like a big move for the royals to not live in Buckingham Palace, but to insiders, it is not surprising," Us Weekly's source explained. "King Charles has not lived there for a long time either and prefers to spend time outside of London."
Ultimately, "none of the royals are particularly fond of city life," the source noted, revealing that they most enjoy residing in "the countryside."
Even though it's considerably larger than Adelaide Cottage, Forest Lodge is likely to be much more homely than Buckingham Palace. "In many ways, it feels more like a conference center or a showcase than a palace that serves as a family home," a source told the outlet while discussing Queen Elizabeth's former home.
It seems as though Kate and William are making their own choices, rather than following any sort of royal rulebook.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.