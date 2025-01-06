An Unexpected Royal is Heading to Washington, D.C. for Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Thursday, Jan. 9 will mark a national day of mourning for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter—who died in December—and a member of the Royal Family will join former presidents and other leaders honoring Carter at his funeral. While King Charles or Prince William typically handle these high-profile international appearances, the palace is sending a more unexpected royal to the service at Washington National Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth' and Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, who usually flies under the radar compared to his more spotlighted relatives, will be making the solo journey to Washington, D.C. this week. The 60-year-old Duke of Edinburgh will attend the funeral on behalf of his brother The King, joining roughly 3,000 mourners expected to pay tribute to Carter.

While royal watchers might be surprised to hear the duke is heading to the United States rather than his nephew, William, there's likely a good reason for that as Princess Kate's birthday is Jan. 9, the same day as the funeral. The Princess of Wales is said to be getting ready to enjoy a quiet birthday as she continues to recover from her battle with cancer.

President Carter died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29 and will be laid to rest in Georgia next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, on the grounds of their home following the service in D.C.

The King paid tribute to Carter in a statement last month, writing, “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977."

The Duke of Edinburgh will fly to Washington, D.C. for Carter's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time,” the statement concluded.

After President Carter died, stories resurfaced about the 1977 visit to Buckingham Palace that The King referenced—including whether or not he kissed the Queen Mother on the lips.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince Edward—who is married to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh—spent the holiday break with the rest of the Royal Family on the Sandringham estate, joining them for the annual walk to church on Christmas Day. The Edinburghs are parents to a 21-year-old daughter, Lady Louise (who attends the University of St. Andrews, like her cousin Prince William) and a 17-year-old son, James, the Earl of Wessex.

Along with the Duke of Edinburgh, president-elect Donald Trump—who recently met with Edward's nephew, Prince William, in Paris—is expected to attend Carter's funeral, while President Biden will be delivering a eulogy.