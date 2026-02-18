Prince William Says We Need “More Male Role Models” When it Comes to Mental Health
"I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do," the Prince of Wales said.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Prince William has long been a champion of mental health causes, and on Wednesday, February 18, the Prince of Wales took part in a BBC Radio 1 show panel on male suicide. William, who joined a group of men including rapper Professor Green, said that men in the public eye can encourage those who are struggling to seek help.
"We need more male role models out there, kind of talking about it and normalizing it so that it becomes something that is second nature to all of us," Prince William said.
He also spoke about the importance of having a "tool kit" to dig into when times get tough. "When we're born, and when we grow up, and through life, you're sort of, depending on circumstance, family, upbringing, whatever it might be, you have a certain toolbox next to you, but no one has all the tools in it," the Prince of Wales said.
Despite his role—or perhaps because of it—William admitted that he's always seeking out "new tools" to help his own mental health.
"Not one person in this world has all the tools for every eventuality your mental state's going to come across," the Prince of Wales shared. "And I like to go around looking for new tools to put in my toolbox when I might need it. And if we look at it like that, it does normalize the idea that the brain just needs sometimes a little bit of help, but we can't expect to have all the answers ourselves, and it's okay to ask for support, ask a mate, reach out, and that becomes just the normalization process of what's going on inside your head."
The Prince of Wales has worked with Princess Kate (and initially, Prince Harry) on the Heads Together mental health campaign through the Royal Foundation and also serves as patron of a number of charities, including We Are Farming Minds, which helps people with mental health issues in rural communities.
"Learn to love yourself and understand yourself," Prince William advised. "I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do, and I feel like that’s a really important process to do every now and again. To check in with yourself and work out why you’re feeling like you do."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.