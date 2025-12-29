Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "Overwhelm" Charity With Their "Generous" Christmas Donations of "Everyday Essentials"
Princess Kate and Prince William's kids gave back this holiday season.
On Christmas Day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their parents for a morning church service in Sandringham. After church, they met with royal fans, some of whom offered gifts to members of the Royal Family. In fact, Prince Louis was seen "grabbing" a chocolate gift from his dad, Prince William. Now, a charity has revealed they were "overwhelmed" by George, Charlotte, and Louis's generosity this Christmas.
In an Instagram post shared by The Baby Bank—a charity dedicated to supporting newborn babies and children near Windsor—George, Charlotte, and Louis were praised. "2025 saw The Baby Bank turn 10 years old," the caption explained. "As we reflect on this, we are overwhelmed by the constant support of our community as well as schools, organizations, and businesses that have come together to provide collective donations."
A post shared by TheBabyBank (@the_baby_bank)
A photo posted by on
The caption subsequently named the companies, organizations, and individuals who had provided crucial donations such as "new winter clothing," music and sensory workshops for children, and pre-loved clothing items.
According to the charity, the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children provided "essential practical everyday items," ensuring that those in need received the support they needed this holiday season.
The caption continued, "These items helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year." As reported by Hello! magazine, George, Charlotte, and Louis's "generous donations" were a "special Christmas gift" to charity.
While Kate and William's children are undoubtedly privileged, it's endearing to know they're committed to supporting their local community with charitable donations.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.