On Christmas Day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their parents for a morning church service in Sandringham. After church, they met with royal fans, some of whom offered gifts to members of the Royal Family. In fact, Prince Louis was seen "grabbing" a chocolate gift from his dad, Prince William. Now, a charity has revealed they were "overwhelmed" by George, Charlotte, and Louis's generosity this Christmas.

In an Instagram post shared by The Baby Bank—a charity dedicated to supporting newborn babies and children near Windsor—George, Charlotte, and Louis were praised. "2025 saw The Baby Bank turn 10 years old," the caption explained. "As we reflect on this, we are overwhelmed by the constant support of our community as well as schools, organizations, and businesses that have come together to provide collective donations."

A post shared by TheBabyBank (@the_baby_bank) A photo posted by on

The caption subsequently named the companies, organizations, and individuals who had provided crucial donations such as "new winter clothing," music and sensory workshops for children, and pre-loved clothing items.

According to the charity, the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children provided "essential practical everyday items," ensuring that those in need received the support they needed this holiday season.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children provided "essential practical everyday items." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The caption continued, "These items helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year." As reported by Hello! magazine, George, Charlotte, and Louis's "generous donations" were a "special Christmas gift" to charity.

"These items helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate and William's children are undoubtedly privileged, it's endearing to know they're committed to supporting their local community with charitable donations.