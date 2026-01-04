Prior to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's demotion from the Royal Family, multiple reports suggested Prince William was leading the charge against his disgraced uncle. However, a new profile of Princess Kate—in which she described her children as "feral"—has suggested that Prince William has a lot more sympathy for the former Duke of York than it may seem.

According to the Times, "In the whole sorry saga, William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down. This image of ruthless William was, I'm told, wide of the mark."

The outlet further explained, "If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle's mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away. Nevertheless, William realized that while Andrew had always denied any wrongdoing, he supported his father's decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles. Kate, in turn, supported her husband in the matter."

Royal author and expert Robert Jobson recently told the Daily Mail that members of the Royal Family were still "dreading" further allegations regarding Andrew. "[I]f The King and his advisors thought stripping his disgraced brother of titles would stem the flow of embarrassing revelations about his sordid association with...Jeffrey Epstein, they must be disappointed—and very concerned," Jobson wrote.

Jobson also suggested that the Prince of Wales was extremely concerned about additional stories emerging regarding his disgraced uncle. "And who doubts there are more revelations to come?" Jobson wrote. "This is precisely what The King and those around him, including Prince William, have been dreading."

In 2026, Andrew will reportedly leave Royal Lodge in Windsor for a home on the Sandringham estate—a move the Royal Family allegedly welcomes. But according to the Times, the Prince of Wales is much more concerned about the former Duke of York than previous reports have suggested.