Princess Charlene Shares the "Difficult" Side of Raising Twins, and Reveals "Isolation" in Her Youth

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about everything from aging to her childhood and raising royal twins in a wide-ranging interview with Gala magazine.

Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who represented South Africa, is raising 9-year-old twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—with her husband, Albert II, Prince of Monaco.

"Gabriella is very curious," Charlene told the outlet. "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention."

Discussing her son, Princess Charlene said, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. [He is] more reserved, he is naturally very calm."

Despite having retired from her sporting success, Charlene has always attempted to remain fit and healthy. "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she told Gala. "I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."

Prince Albert's wife also reflected on how she's changed and evolved as she has aged. Now 47, the royal explained, "It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits." She continued, "But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"

However, Charlene definitely experienced the negative side of pursuing her elite sporting ability as a child. "I was first and foremost an athlete," she told Gala. "I was training to take part in the Olympic Games. It was my goal. I sometimes felt a little isolated from other teenagers." As a result, she had little time for anything other than honing her swimming craft. "I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."

Ultimately, Princess Charlene has grown comfortable with getting older. "I think you need to accept it [aging]," she explained. "Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart."