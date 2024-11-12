Princess Charlene Shares the "Difficult" Side of Raising Twins, and Reveals "Isolation" in Her Youth
"I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."
Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about everything from aging to her childhood and raising royal twins in a wide-ranging interview with Gala magazine.
Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who represented South Africa, is raising 9-year-old twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—with her husband, Albert II, Prince of Monaco.
"Gabriella is very curious," Charlene told the outlet. "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention."
Discussing her son, Princess Charlene said, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. [He is] more reserved, he is naturally very calm."
Despite having retired from her sporting success, Charlene has always attempted to remain fit and healthy. "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she told Gala. "I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."
Prince Albert's wife also reflected on how she's changed and evolved as she has aged. Now 47, the royal explained, "It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits." She continued, "But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"
However, Charlene definitely experienced the negative side of pursuing her elite sporting ability as a child. "I was first and foremost an athlete," she told Gala. "I was training to take part in the Olympic Games. It was my goal. I sometimes felt a little isolated from other teenagers." As a result, she had little time for anything other than honing her swimming craft. "I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ultimately, Princess Charlene has grown comfortable with getting older. "I think you need to accept it [aging]," she explained. "Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Jordan Chiles Details "Difficult Time" After Being Stripped of Her Olympic Bronze Medal
"It's been really, really hard just to comprehend everything that's been happening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Duchess Sophie Steps Into New Role After Comforting Kate
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a royal first on Nov. 11.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Nicole Kidman Puts an Elegant Twist on the Naked Dress
She cast a spell on the red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jordan Chiles Details "Difficult Time" After Being Stripped of Her Olympic Bronze Medal
"It's been really, really hard just to comprehend everything that's been happening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Made a Dark Joke About "Idiot" Boris Johnson Before Her Death
The Queen apparently had "mischief in her eye" as she made the brutal comments.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo
"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Were "Astonished" by "Exaggerated" Response to Edited Mother's Day Photo
"The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."
By Amy Mackelden Published