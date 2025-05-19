Princess Charlene Says It's "Hard" to Keep Her Twins, Jacques and Gabriella, "Under Control"

Prince Albert, 67, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, 47, have their work cut out for them as the parents of 10-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal kids, who recently reached a major milestone, were one of the topics discussed by their parents during a new interview with Monaco's Royal Family.

During a press conference at the Prince's Palace of Monaco to commemorate 20 years on the throne, Prince Albert answered a question from La Gazette de Monaco regarding his proudest achievements to date. "What I am most proud of is my marriage and my children, first and foremost," Albert explained (via Tatler).

Princess Charlene was present for the press conference, and said of their twins (via Hello! magazine), "The children also help me stay young. It's hard to keep them under control."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco with their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. (Image credit: David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images)

During the event, Prince Albert also noted that the important anniversary would be "a moment of great conviviality with the Monegasques and my family, and an opportunity to express our affection and friendship to the Monegasques and to thank them," (via Hello! magazine).

An Instagram post recently revealed that Jacques and Gabriella had passed a huge milestone. "On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and reverence," the caption explained.

This isn't the first time Princess Charlene has opened up about her children. In November 2024, she told Gala magazine, "Gabriella is very curious." Charlene continued, "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention." Opening up about her son, Charlene said, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. [He is] more reserved, he is naturally very calm."

Charlene—a former Olympic swimmer —was also candid about aging and how her body has changed over the years. "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she told the outlet. "I don't practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it's all about moderation."