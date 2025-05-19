Princess Charlene Says It's "Hard" to Keep Her Twins, Jacques and Gabriella, "Under Control"
"The children also help me stay young."
Prince Albert, 67, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, 47, have their work cut out for them as the parents of 10-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal kids, who recently reached a major milestone, were one of the topics discussed by their parents during a new interview with Monaco's Royal Family.
During a press conference at the Prince's Palace of Monaco to commemorate 20 years on the throne, Prince Albert answered a question from La Gazette de Monaco regarding his proudest achievements to date. "What I am most proud of is my marriage and my children, first and foremost," Albert explained (via Tatler).
Princess Charlene was present for the press conference, and said of their twins (via Hello! magazine), "The children also help me stay young. It's hard to keep them under control."
During the event, Prince Albert also noted that the important anniversary would be "a moment of great conviviality with the Monegasques and my family, and an opportunity to express our affection and friendship to the Monegasques and to thank them," (via Hello! magazine).
An Instagram post recently revealed that Jacques and Gabriella had passed a huge milestone. "On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and reverence," the caption explained.
A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco)
A photo posted by on
This isn't the first time Princess Charlene has opened up about her children. In November 2024, she told Gala magazine, "Gabriella is very curious." Charlene continued, "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention." Opening up about her son, Charlene said, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. [He is] more reserved, he is naturally very calm."
Charlene—a former Olympic swimmer—was also candid about aging and how her body has changed over the years. "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she told the outlet. "I don't practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it's all about moderation."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and It's Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
-
Julianne Moore Debuts Bottega Veneta's New Era
She's the first to wear Louise Trotter's designs for the label.
-
Princess Eugenie Discusses Scoliosis Surgery and Embracing Scars
"I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."
-
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Adorable Twins Reach a Major Milestone in Matching Outfits
Monaco's Royal Family celebrated an important rite of passage for Jacques and Gabriella.
-
Princess Charlene Revs Up Her Race Day Style in a Departure From Her Usual Royal Wardrobe
She turned up the glam factor in pink and orange at the Monaco E-Prix.
-
Why Princess Charlene Has Been Granted a Special "Privilege" Queen Camilla and Other Royals are Banned From Doing
The Monégasque princess is part of an elite group.
-
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Adorable Daughter Takes a Style Cue From Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Tartan for the win.
-
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Give Fans a Peek at Their Family's Magical Christmas Wonderland
Joyeux Noël from Monaco.
-
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Twins Make a Swiftie Heart in Adorable 10th Birthday Photos
Grace Kelly's grandkids celebrated their golden birthday.
-
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Their Twins Trade Eveningwear for Sweaters in Shockingly Casual 2024 Christmas Card
The Monegasque royals are usually all about the glitz and glam.
-
Princess Charlene Puts Her $65,000 Engagement Ring Back on for Monaco's National Day
Charlene rarely wears the bespoke ring, which was reportedly designed by a Parisian jeweler.