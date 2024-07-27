Princess Charlene Wears a Custom Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The princess accessorized her outfit with silver heels and a matching handbag.
The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris has attracted a plethora of celebrities, including royal family members from all over the globe. Princess Charlene of Monaco was in attendance alongside her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and the pair posed for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Prior to attending the glamorous Opening Ceremony, which included performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, the Monagasque royals joined a reception for Heads of State held at Elysse Palace. There, Charlene and Albert posed with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, via Hello! magazine.
Princess Charlene looked particularly stylish wearing a custom jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton, which she accessorized with a pair of silver pumps from Gianvito Rossi. To complete the stunning outfit, the princess carried a Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag in silver alligator leather. Similar styles retail for as much as €31,000 (approximately $33,666), although the mini version of the handbag starts at $6,600.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were accompanied by their children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Unfortunately, the Opening Ceremony was hit by inclement weather, and the entire crowd found themselves watching the concert in the rain.
Despite the downpour, Princess Charlene was in extremely good spirits, and was photographed laughing in the audience. Even though her chic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit got a little wet, Charlene's enviable style was on full display throughout the event. Of course, Princess Charlene is known for having one of the sexiest royal wardrobes in the world, so her appearance at the 2024 Olympics was totally on form.
After facing health issues stemming from a serious ENT (ears, nose and throat) infection, Princess Charlene took an extended break from royal life in 2021. In an interview with Nice Matin on May 25, 2022, Charlene addressed the terrible rumors that spread when she stepped back from her royal role for a period of time.
"You mean the divorce rumors or my new home in Switzerland," she told the publication. "I find it unfortunate that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship." She continued, "Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."
