Princess Charlene of Monaco Opened Up About Dealing With Hurtful Rumors as She Returns to Public Life

Princess Charlene of Monaco was absent from her royal duties for the past year due to a series of health concerns. Having returned to public life on April 30, 2022, the princess gave an interview to Nice Matin on May 25, in which she addressed what her recent experiences have been like for her.

The royal was forced to stay in South Africa, where she had gone on a trip, for eight months due to an ENT (ears, nose and throat) infection. There, she was operated twice under general anesthetic, before being allowed back to Monaco in November. Unfortunately, though, she then had to undergo further treatment for exhaustion in Switzerland, only returning once and for all to Monaco in mid-March.

While she was away, rumors were rife about the princess and her husband Albert II's private life. Asked about these in vague terms, Charlene responded straightforwardly (according to one translation, amended by yours truly for grammar and clarity), "You mean the divorce rumors or my new home in Switzerland... I find it unfortunate that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

The royal also addressed how she feels now that she's back home. "When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she said "My state of health is still fragile and I don’t want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult, and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

Charlene spoke about her daughter Gabriella as well, with whom she attended the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, describing her kid's blooming relationship with fashion. "Gabriella, like all little girls her age, loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks," she said. "Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality."

Charlene recently shared a sweet photo with the seven-year-old on Instagram, captioned, "I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We’re looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards."