Princess Charlene of Monaco​ Has the Sexiest Wardrobe of All the Royals

Before Charlene Wittstock became Princess Charlene of Monaco, she was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa. (She competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, finishing fifth in the 4 x 100 meter relay.) That same year, Charlene met Prince Albert II of Monaco at a swim meet in his home country and the rest is...history. The couple made their public debut in 2006, announced their engagement in 2010, and were married in 2011—the same year Prince William and Kate Middleton also said their “I dos.” While Charlene’s life has changed over the years (she’s now a mother to twins, in addition to being, you know, a princess), her style has remained consistently elegant and sexy. She favors shoulder-baring dresses, body-hugging gowns, and maintains an edgy-princess vibe with her blonde pixie cut. And not once in the seven years since she's been a princess has Charlene worn a bad outfit. Now, that's impressive. Ahead, see all her incredible looks thus far.