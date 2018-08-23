Princess Charlene of Monaco​ Has the Sexiest Wardrobe of All the Royals

She loves to show off her shoulders and I don't blame her.
Before Charlene Wittstock became Princess Charlene of Monaco, she was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa. (She competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, finishing fifth in the 4 x 100 meter relay.) That same year, Charlene met Prince Albert II of Monaco at a swim meet in his home country and the rest is...history. The couple made their public debut in 2006, announced their engagement in 2010, and were married in 2011—the same year Prince William and Kate Middleton also said their “I dos.” While Charlene’s life has changed over the years (she’s now a mother to twins, in addition to being, you know, a princess), her style has remained consistently elegant and sexy. She favors shoulder-baring dresses, body-hugging gowns, and maintains an edgy-princess vibe with her blonde pixie cut. And not once in the seven years since she's been a princess has Charlene worn a bad outfit. Now, that's impressive. Ahead, see all her incredible looks thus far.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the 70th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala in Monte-Carlo. While Albert wore a spiffy white dinner jacket, Charlene chose a stunning Atelier Versace gown with scale-like details made of Swarovski crystals. She accessorized with Repossi jewels.
Princess Charlene stood out in a printed Akris dress from the label's Spring '18 collection. The gown featured slit panels that blew in the wind, revealing her blue pumps underneath. The color of her shoes matched the print on her dress perfectly—a signature fashion girl trick.
Princess Charlene wore a plaid jacket over a black ensemble as she left the Monaco Cathedral during Sainte Devote Celebrations. Her scrunched gloves peeking out of cropped sleeves added a touch of old-school elegance. (Saint Devote is the patron saint of the Grimaldi family, reigning in Monaco, and is celebrated each year as a national holiday.)
While attending the Christmas Gifts Distribution in Monaco, Princess Charlene got into the holiday spirit with a red cape jacket, while her husband showed off his festive side with a Santa hat and Christmas-themed tie.
Princess Charlene wore an off-the-shoulder column dress by Ralph Lauren to the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The plum-colored ensemble was coincidentally (?) named "Charlene."
Princess Charlene attended the 69th Annual Red Cross Ball Gala in Monaco wearing a strapless sequin jumpsuit. The custom Atelier Versace design was ten times edgier than any princess ball gown we've ever seen. She accented the look with a smoky eye and slicked-back hair. Bold. Brazen. Brilliant.
Princess Charlene attended the Versace spring/summer '18 show during Milan Fashion Week in a sexy metallic minidress with cutouts. She completed the look by draping a leather jacket over her shoulders and slipping on strappy silver heels.
Princess Charlene awarded medals at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Monaco while wearing a dazzling one-shoulder green dress and a large beaded collar necklace. She paired the look with a pair of white pumps.
Princess Charlene arrived to the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in a fitted asymmetrical dress with a square print (the modern polka dot, dare we say?). The royal kept things simple with nude heels and a red lip.
Princess Charlene made a trip to the Turffontein Racecours in Johannesburg, South Africa, while visiting her family. She channeled artsy Parisian vibes in a striped dress and beret-style hat.
The royal traded in dresses for jeans and a Red Cross shirt during the launch of World First Aid Day 2016 at the United Nations Office in Geneva. She trekked across the grass in a pair of sensible flats.
Monaco's royal couple attended the 68th annual Red Cross Gala in Monaco. For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a watercolor-inspired strapless Armani dress while Prince Albert II looked dapper in a cream and black suit. The princess accessorized her dreamy gown with diamond jewelry.
For the 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala, Princess Charlene showed up in a long-sleeve Christian Dior dress with a leaf motif. She looked angelic in the beautifully draped gown! To finish the look: her trademark red lip.
Princess Charlene attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco wearing an all-white (almost) ensemble. When she turned to the side, fans got a glimpse of the pink stripe down her trousers. Adding color where one least expects it is the royal's speciality.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II arrived for the 67th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Monaco. The royal made a statement in a red, one-shoulder jumpsuit by Valentino. The bold look was accented with gold accessories. Prince Albert stuck to his usual cream and black suit.
Princess Charlene wore a pale pink halter dress and nude Christian Dior pumps while holding hands with Prince Albert II en route to a celebration of his 10 years on the throne.
Princess Charlene wore all white to the baptism of her twins at The Monaco Cathedral. The outfit was similar to Kate Middleton's cream-colored Alexander Wang ensembles, which she wore to all three of her children's christenings.
Princess Charlene swapped dresses for a smart blazer and trouser combo while attending the 8th annual Clinton Global Citizen Awards in New York City.
The royal attended the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Unlike many attendees who make it a point to go a little overboard with their outfits, the royal kept it simple in a beige blazer, white top, and black pants.
For the Princess Grace Awards Gala, Princess Charlene wore an emerald gown by Ralph Lauren. The high-neck taffeta gown came from the designer's fall '13 collection and was reminiscent of Old Hollywood (appropriate, since her late mother-in-law is Grace Kelly).
Even though most royals do not attend fashion shows, Princess Charlene appears to love them. She was spotted at the Akris spring/summer show during Paris Fashion Week in a suede brown dress and black pumps.
Princess Carlene danced the night away at the 64th Red Cross Ball Gala in a Dior dress. The piece featured a gold sequined bodice and a white skirt with beautiful drape details. Prince Albert II matched (and twirled) his wife in a cream-colored suit.
For a visit to the museum of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz in Stuttgart, Germany, Princess Charlene wore a casual beige shirt dress. She added a belt for definition at the waist and wore a pair of matching brown sandals.
The royals posed in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Germany. Princess Charlene stood out in a tiffany-blue top and pants set. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton scarf of the same color.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II attended the Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote in Monaco. The princess wore a clean, tailored beige coat that fastened at the neck and nude heels.
Princess Charlene walked the red carpet in a strapless burgundy-colored dress with matching wrap for the Ein Herz fuer Kinder Charity gala in Berlin, Germany.
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene arrived for the Monaco National Day gala concert at the Grimaldi forum as part of Monaco National Day Celebrations. The royal wore a custom velvet Akris ensemble (the label seems to be a go-to).
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the Yorkshire Variety Club Golden Ball at Harewood House in Leeds, England. The royal wore an embroidered Christian Dior cream dress and strappy heels.
Princess Charlene stunned in a floral Roberto Cavalli dress while posing in front of the Musee Oceanographique in Monaco with Prince Albert II.
On her wedding day, Charlene Wittstock officially became Princess Charlene of Monaco. While Prince Albert II wore a summer uniform of Monaco’s palace guards, his bride stunned in an off-the-shoulder Armani gown consisting of 40,000 Swarovski crystals. The most exquisite part of the dress, however, was the 16-foot train, which took 100 hours to make. Some of the wedding guests who saw Princess Charlene in all her glory: Karl Lagerfeld, Naomi Campbell, and Giorgio Armani.