Princess Charlotte is only 9 years old, but she's already preparing for her future role within the Royal Family.

According to the Express, Charlotte has reportedly undergone a "royal crash course" with Princess Anne. Charlotte's training will allegedly prepare her for all aspects of royal life as she grows up. "Anne's 'training,' if you will, isn't just about rank, file, and curtsies either," an insider told Woman magazine, via the Express.

The insider continued, "She's shown her how to spark conversations, but also how to end one and move on without upsetting anyone. That was a tough one for Kate to learn, but Charlotte was born into royalty so is used to the subtle signals and messaging the royals give to stay in control of a situation."

There have also been rumors that Charlotte could one day inherit Princess Anne's official title, The Princess Royal. As the title is usually held by the monarch's eldest daughter, it makes sense that Charlotte could inherit the name once her dad, Prince William, becomes King. However, only one person can be known as The Princess Royal at a time, meaning that Charlotte can only receive the title after Princess Anne has died.

During an appearance on the "Palace Confidential" podcast, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden confirmed (via the Express), "Traditionally, the Princess Royal would be the eldest daughter of the monarch so when William becomes King, it is likely that Princess Charlotte, if Princess Anne is dead, may be our future Princess Royal."

Eden also noted that Charlotte didn't necessarily have to accept the title, should it one day be offered. "She could do, who knows," Eden said during his podcast appearance. "Who knows what the future holds, but that has been the tradition in the past, that it is the eldest daughter of the monarch [who receives the title]."