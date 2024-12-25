Princess Charlotte Couldn't Stop Smiling at Mom Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert

The little royal's cute reactions have melted the hearts of fans around the world.

Princess Charlotte smiles at her mom Kate Middleton at the annual Together at Christmas Carol Concert
Kate Middleton's annual Christmas carol concert has become an important event for the Royal Family. For 2024, Princess Kate enlisted a plethora of talented performers, and daughter Princess Charlotte was particularly delighted to watch a group of ballet dancers during the event, via ITV.

It was previously revealed that Kate Middleton was excited to surprise Charlotte, who is reportedly a huge ballet fan, with dancers from the Royal Ballet. Judging by Princess Charlotte's happy expressions during the carol concert's ballet segment, it appears as though Princess Kate achieved her goal.

The Princess of Wales also shared that Prince Louis helped keep the ballet dancers a surprise. Sky News shared footage on TikTok, in which Princess Kate said, "Louis knew about the dancers and was talking about them over tea." Kate agreed to let the 6-year-old in on the surprise, as long as he didn't tell Princess Charlotte.

"I said Louis, 'Can you keep a secret, because I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet,'" Princess Kate explained. "And he said, 'Promise, promise, I won't say anything.'"

Princess Charlotte looks surprised when the ballet dancers appear for their performance.

Apparently, Kate Middleton was a little shocked that Prince Louis managed to keep the secret from his sister. As shown in the video clip, Kate revealed to singer Paloma Faith, "He's kept the secret! This is what? Maybe two weeks." Faith agreed that not telling Charlotte about the ballet dancers must have been "very challenging" for the little Prince.

Princess Charlotte looks over at her mom while watching the ballet dancers.

Princess Charlotte smiles at her mom, Princess Kate.

Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert appears to have been a huge success, and showed royal fans just how close the Royal Family has remained after a tumultuous year. Kate's close friendship with her "royal sister," Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was on display with the pair sharing a sweet kiss on the cheek upon arrival. Sophie also sat next to Kate throughout the concert.

Prince Andrew, however, didn't receive an invite to the Dec. 6 event. According the Daily Mail, "A mole whispers that for the second year running, suggestions that Andrew be invited to Kate's annual carol service, possibly seated behind a pillar, were rejected."

