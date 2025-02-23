Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015. Charlotte's mom, Princess Kate, held her baby for the world's media to see outside of the Lindo Wing in London just hours after the birth. However, news of the royal arrival very nearly went wrong, according to a former royal aide.

"We weren't going to announce it for another couple of hours," Knauf said in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia (via Hello! magazine). "And I had this piece of paper to go write this press release. I'm still out there with hundreds of journalists trying to have a game face, and then I couldn't find the piece of paper, and I think I had dropped it somewhere on the street."

According to Knauf, he never found the missing piece of paper, which included secret details of the new princess's birth. Luckily, no-one else found the important document, either. "But somewhere on that street the entire time was a piece of paper that said there had been a little princess born, what time, and how much she weighed," Knauf shared.

The announcement of Princess Charlotte's birth nearly went awry. (Image credit: LEON NEAL and Ben STANSALL / AFP/Getty Images))

"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement, and I got through it," Knauf explained. He continued, "I never found [the piece of paper] and neither did any of the media, though. So that's all that really mattered."

During his interview with 60 Minutes Australia (via GB News ), Knauf also opened up about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, revealing why the family didn't share the news with the general public immediately. "They didn't want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn't told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children," the couple's former royal aide said.

Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate, and Princess Charlotte attend church in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Royal Foundation CEO also talked about Prince William's visceral reaction to the devastating news, telling 60 Minutes Australia, "It was awful, absolutely awful...It's the lowest I've ever seen him." Knauf continued, "Within a couple of weeks, if you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn't believe it."