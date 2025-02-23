Why Princess Charlotte's Birth Announcement Was Almost Thrown Into Chaos, According to Kate and William's Former Aide
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement."
Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015. Charlotte's mom, Princess Kate, held her baby for the world's media to see outside of the Lindo Wing in London just hours after the birth. However, news of the royal arrival very nearly went wrong, according to a former royal aide.
"We weren't going to announce it for another couple of hours," Knauf said in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia (via Hello! magazine). "And I had this piece of paper to go write this press release. I'm still out there with hundreds of journalists trying to have a game face, and then I couldn't find the piece of paper, and I think I had dropped it somewhere on the street."
According to Knauf, he never found the missing piece of paper, which included secret details of the new princess's birth. Luckily, no-one else found the important document, either. "But somewhere on that street the entire time was a piece of paper that said there had been a little princess born, what time, and how much she weighed," Knauf shared.
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement, and I got through it," Knauf explained. He continued, "I never found [the piece of paper] and neither did any of the media, though. So that's all that really mattered."
During his interview with 60 Minutes Australia (via GB News), Knauf also opened up about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, revealing why the family didn't share the news with the general public immediately. "They didn't want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn't told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children," the couple's former royal aide said.
The former Royal Foundation CEO also talked about Prince William's visceral reaction to the devastating news, telling 60 Minutes Australia, "It was awful, absolutely awful...It's the lowest I've ever seen him." Knauf continued, "Within a couple of weeks, if you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn't believe it."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Why Kate Middleton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Secret for So Long
"It was awful, absolutely awful," a former royal aide explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Bella Hadid Lounges in Editor-Favorite Rothy's Loafers
The model just paired Meghan Markle's favorite flats with ripped, wide-leg jeans.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kamala Harris Means Business in a Custom LaQuan Smith Suit
Harris—and her exquisite shoulder pads—accepted the NAACP's 2025 Chairman's Award.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Secret for So Long Because She "Hadn't Told" George, Charlotte, and Louis Yet
"It was awful, absolutely awful," a former royal aide explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is "Appalled" at the Way Wife Kate Middleton Was Treated After Fashion Statement
"The princess is being encouraged to ignore critics."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Former Royal Aide Says Prince William Will Exude This Quality When He Becomes King
Jason Knauf, who worked for both Prince William and Prince Harry, shared what the Prince of Wales is like behind the scenes.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Style Connection
It's unexpectedly touching.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William's Life Is More "Relaxed" Than His Predecessors When It Comes to This Strict Royal Rule
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that "protocol rules have flexibility."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Once Admitted He Was "Really Bad" at One of His Family's Favorite Activities
We can't all be Kate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Refusing" to Have Her Life "Dictated" by Palace Officials: Report
She's following in Princess Diana's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie's Sisterly Relationship Is "One of the Most Important Partnerships" for the Royals
The royal duo has formed "an unbreakable bond" over the years.
By Kristin Contino Published