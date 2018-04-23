Kate Middleton Is Glowing in a Simple Red Dress as She Leaves the Hospital After Giving Birth

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally been cleared to leave the hospital with the newest addition to their royal family 7 hours after she gave birth—and Kate, of course, had a stunning post-pregnancy glow.

She wore a bright red, knee-length dress by her favorite designer Jenny Packham for her first public appearance with her new baby boy whose name has not yet been revealed. This makes three for three, as the Duchess has chosen to wear a Jenny Packham dress after giving birth to all three of her and Prince William's children.

Prince George

Shortly after giving birth to Prince George on July, 22, 2013, Kate stepped out wearing a blue, polka dot Jenny Packham dress. George, now 4, is the eldest of her and Wills' children, and he is third in the line of succession.

Princess Charlotte

After Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, the Duchess wore a yellow floral print shift dress. Once again her leaving-the-hospital-outfit was made by her favorite designer Jenny Packham. Charlotte, now 2 years old, made history when her brother was born, being the first female royal to not be knocked out of the line of succession by a male heir.

