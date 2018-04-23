Today's Top Stories
1
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
2
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
3
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
4
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
5
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Kate Middleton Is Glowing in a Simple Red Dress as She Leaves the Hospital After Giving Birth

Bet you can guess the designer who made her dress.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally been cleared to leave the hospital with the newest addition to their royal family 7 hours after she gave birth—and Kate, of course, had a stunning post-pregnancy glow.

She wore a bright red, knee-length dress by her favorite designer Jenny Packham for her first public appearance with her new baby boy whose name has not yet been revealed. This makes three for three, as the Duchess has chosen to wear a Jenny Packham dress after giving birth to all three of her and Prince William's children.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince George

Shortly after giving birth to Prince George on July, 22, 2013, Kate stepped out wearing a blue, polka dot Jenny Packham dress. George, now 4, is the eldest of her and Wills' children, and he is third in the line of succession.

Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

After Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, the Duchess wore a yellow floral print shift dress. Once again her leaving-the-hospital-outfit was made by her favorite designer Jenny Packham. Charlotte, now 2 years old, made history when her brother was born, being the first female royal to not be knocked out of the line of succession by a male heir.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Jenny Packham might be Kate's go-to designer for these special occassions, but the Duchess has quite a few other favorites too, including Erdem and Alexander McQueen. See more of the Duchess of Cambridge's best looks through the years, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle's Uncle Not Invited to Royal Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby #3
Kate Middleton Is in Labor with Her Third Child
Meghan Markle Wears a Cape for Queen's Birthday
Kate Middleton's Role in Harry & Meghan's Wedding
Is Meghan Markle's Father Invited to Her Wedding?
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now
Kate Middleton Reportedly Preparing to Give Birth