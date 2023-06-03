Princess Charlotte Is the Queen of Keeping Little Brother Prince Louis in Check

Earlier this week, Marie Claire reported about Princess Charlotte’s four-word command to older brother Prince George to keep him in check—but it’s not just George that Charlotte keeps in order. As was evidenced heavily during King Charles’ Coronation last month, Charlotte does the same for younger brother Prince Louis, but the ceremony at Westminster Abbey certainly wasn’t the first occasion on which this happened.

As The Mirror reports, this time last year we were celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee—my, what can happen in 365 days, huh?—and during the carriage ride at Trooping the Colour, Louis got his own taste of what we lovingly call “Charlotte in charge.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Charlotte and Louis were riding in a carriage alongside their mom, Kate, George, and Camilla, who was then Duchess of Cornwall. The three Wales kids—then the Cambridge kids—made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour, where “the young royals beamed as they waved to well-wishers and looked around at the horses taking part in the monarch’s official birthday celebration,” the outlet reported.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

In a moment that, let’s be honest, we’ll probably talk about every year, Charlotte seemed unimpressed at her little brother’s overly enthusiastic wave. “And she was seen telling him to stop and slapping down his hand,” The Mirror reports. “But Louis didn’t look too put off and continued to smile.” (Louis, by the way, was wearing an adorable hand-me-down of note: His father Prince William’s sailor-style top that he wore at Trooping the Colour in 1985.) Later, Charlotte was caught holding her little brother’s hand, “supporting him through the massive occasion,” the outlet writes.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Trooping the Colour will return this year on June 17—King Charles’ first as monarch—with the now Wales kids likely to participate again. The King and William will ride on horseback, while other members of the royal family, including Kate and Camilla, will watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.