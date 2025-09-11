I'm a Farm Girl at Heart—These Are My Country-Inspired Fall Essentials

Some of the most enduring fashion lessons I’ve learned didn’t come from glossy magazines or runways—they came from growing up on a farm just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia. My childhood was defined by days on horseback, swims in the creek, and afternoons running through wide-open fields. Those years quietly shaped my approach to style: practical, timeless, and rooted in ease. Denim, barn jackets, cozy knits, wellies, and crisp white tees were the staples of my wardrobe long before they became seasonal trends. Think L.L. Bean, Land’s End, Ralph Lauren, and Levi’s.

One of my favorite pieces to borrow from my mother was her well-worn oversized L.L. Bean barn jacket, embroidered with the words Tally Ho—the name of our farm in Keswick. It felt like a uniform, one that could weather anything. Now, years later, with barn jackets all the rage, you see them on the runways at houses like Loewe and Prada. Fashion, it seemed, had circled back to the very pieces I grew up with.

That’s the beauty of fall style: its foundation is built on workhorse pieces that stand the test of time. As the seasons turn, I find myself leaning on those same elements of my Virginia upbringing, reimagined through today’s designers. Here are the best farm girl–inspired pieces for fall—the kind that feel as natural in the fields as they do front row.

A Gardening Go-To

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

When working in the garden I try not to sacrifice style, but rather lean into the role of farmer/gardener through my clothing choices.

English Village Inspired

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

My weekend away in the Cotswolds look.

Apple Picking

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

It’s fall which means we’re all apple picking, right? One of my go-to farm inspired looks is great denim or a chic jumpsuit.

