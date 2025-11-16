Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life is undergoing some huge changes in 2025. Already, the former prince has relinquished his official royal titles and agreed to vacate his home, Royal Lodge. Now, a new report has alleged that King Charles doesn't want the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis to live with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson anymore.

British journalist Rob Shuter shared on his blog (via Us Weekly), "King Charles is preparing to seize Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis from [the former] Prince Andrew—because he no longer believes his disgraced younger brother is capable of caring for them."

Shuter subsequently referenced "shaken palace insiders," who allegedly suggested that The King was "'deeply unsettled' by the deteriorating situation at Royal Lodge, where [corgis] Muick and Sandy have lived since The Queen's death."

Per Shuter's report, Charles allegedly wants to find his mother's dogs "a more stable home—and better judgment around them."

"King Charles is preparing to seize Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis from Prince Andrew." (Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan / Getty)

The fact that Andrew and Sarah will no longer be living together once they leave Royal Lodge has apparently contributed to King Charles's feelings regarding the corgis. "Her Majesty liked Fergie, but she was ferociously protective of those dogs," a royal insider told the outlet. "She would never have wanted them left solely with Sarah—and Charles knows that better than anyone."

Furthermore, Shuter alleged, "The King is already exploring formal channels to reclaim the corgis as 'part of the Crown's living legacy.'"

Charles allegedly wants to find his mother's dogs "a more stable home." (Image credit: Bettmann)

While these claims have yet to be verified by the palace, Shuter alleged that the former Duke of York is far from happy about the suggested change. "Andrew, however, is flat-out refusing, creating what insiders fear will become a full-scale royal showdown—with two corgis at the center," Shuter wrote. Basically, where the late Queen's corgis will live once Andrew leaves Royal Lodge is very much unclear.