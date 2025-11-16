Rumors Swirl Suggesting King Charles Is "Preparing to Seize" Queen Elizabeth's Corgis From Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
The King is "deeply unsettled" as the late Queen "was ferociously protective of those dogs."
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life is undergoing some huge changes in 2025. Already, the former prince has relinquished his official royal titles and agreed to vacate his home, Royal Lodge. Now, a new report has alleged that King Charles doesn't want the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis to live with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson anymore.
British journalist Rob Shuter shared on his blog (via Us Weekly), "King Charles is preparing to seize Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis from [the former] Prince Andrew—because he no longer believes his disgraced younger brother is capable of caring for them."
Shuter subsequently referenced "shaken palace insiders," who allegedly suggested that The King was "'deeply unsettled' by the deteriorating situation at Royal Lodge, where [corgis] Muick and Sandy have lived since The Queen's death."
Per Shuter's report, Charles allegedly wants to find his mother's dogs "a more stable home—and better judgment around them."
The fact that Andrew and Sarah will no longer be living together once they leave Royal Lodge has apparently contributed to King Charles's feelings regarding the corgis. "Her Majesty liked Fergie, but she was ferociously protective of those dogs," a royal insider told the outlet. "She would never have wanted them left solely with Sarah—and Charles knows that better than anyone."
Furthermore, Shuter alleged, "The King is already exploring formal channels to reclaim the corgis as 'part of the Crown's living legacy.'"
While these claims have yet to be verified by the palace, Shuter alleged that the former Duke of York is far from happy about the suggested change. "Andrew, however, is flat-out refusing, creating what insiders fear will become a full-scale royal showdown—with two corgis at the center," Shuter wrote. Basically, where the late Queen's corgis will live once Andrew leaves Royal Lodge is very much unclear.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.