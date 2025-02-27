Tributes have been pouring in following the sad news of Michelle Trachtenberg's death on Feb. 26 at the age of 39. Known for her roles on Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Trachtenberg was beloved by many, including royalty.

Sharing a candid snap of them together, Princess Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Story, "Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and sooo funny." She continued, "My favorite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted. I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many."

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of Michelle Trachtenberg on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/princesseugenie)

In December 2020, Trachtenberg shared the same photo on her own Instagram, paying tribute to the royal at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote in the caption, "This is a #throwback post. And a dedication to an amazing person. I met this wonderful human. Years ago in New York. Eugenie, has been one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life."

Trachtenberg continued, "As we are going through these very challenging times. I'm finding new levels of gratitude. I am grateful for the relationships I have made over the years." She then urged people to continue to stay safe and to protect themselves from the virus.

A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg) A photo posted by on

Trachtenberg was first linked to Princess Eugenie in December 2013, when the pair were photographed watching the Atlanta Hawks play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Princess Eugenie in New York on December 14, 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/FilmMagic)

Michelle Trachtenberg and Princess Eugenie in New York on December 14, 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/FilmMagic)

In March 2016, Tractenberg shared a pair of Instagram posts revealing she'd reunited with the princess, this time in Los Angeles. In the caption, the actress revealed that she'd been given a tour of the brand new Hauser & Wirth gallery in the city, paying special "thanks to my girl E, for being my art guide." Eugenie, of course, is an Associate Director at Hauser & Wirth, making her the perfect person to tour an art gallery with.

A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg) A photo posted by on

Proving that their friendship was only getting stronger, Trachtenberg shared a selfie taken with Eugenie just days later. "There are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real," she explained in the caption. "This lady happens to be one of them. Friends really do mean a lot."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg) A photo posted by on

According to the New York Post, Trachtenberg's cause of death has been marked as "undetermined," with her family allegedly declining for an autopsy to be carried out. The outlet also reported that the actress "had undergone a liver transplant within the last year," although it's unclear whether that was a contributing factor in her death.