Leighton Meester and Kristen Bell Just Gave Us a Mini-'Gossip Girl' Reunion at the SAG Awards 2025
Attention, Upper East Siders, this is not a drill!
The SAG Awards 2025 were filled with a plethora of unforgettable moments, but Leighton Meester and Kristen Bell's Gossip Girl reunion eclipsed them all.
Bell served as host at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she even parodied one of the musical numbers from Frozen. But the skit that made Blair Waldorf fans get excited involved Bell resurrecting her iconic role as the narrator of Gossip Girl, with Meester standing by.
"Hey everyone, Gossip Girl here," she started. "One of my sources, Lainey86, sends me this: Spotted, at table 8, Jeff Goldblum has a wicked appetite and a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham." She continued, "And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre, with a side of broccoli." After roasting Chalamet, Bell broke off to speak with Meester, saying, "Leighton, none of this is gossip, it's just all about food." Meester replied, saying, "I'm sorry, I'm just really hungry."
As well as delighting Gossip Girl fans, Bell and her Nobody Wants This costar Adam Brody teased the Netflix show's second season. When Brody emerged on the stage behind Bell, she said, "Adam, I can feel you back there" (via People). He responded by saying, "I know, because that's the type of chemistry you and I have. We both know that I'm your favorite costar."
The fact that Meester and Brody are married in real life only made Bell's skits even funnier.
In a recent interview with E! News, Bell revealed why her husband, Dax Shepard, has nothing to worry about when it comes to Brody. "Dax also knows there's no real threat there, because Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," Bell told the outlet. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."
Bell also shared, "Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family." She continued, "I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
