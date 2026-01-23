Princess Kate Is Sending "a Thousand Cuddles" to Kids in Wales In an Effort to Spread "Love and Joy"
The Princess of Wales is teaming up with Amazon for a sweet new initiative to reach children this winter.
If you're not familiar with Welsh, a "cwtch" (pronounced kutch, like butch) is a cuddle or hug, and Princess Kate is sending "a thousand" of them to children this winter. In a new social media post from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Princess of Wales revealed that the centre has partnered with Amazon U.K. and Welsh charity Faith in Families Swansea to deliver cozy care packages to kids across Wales.
A Reel featuring Amazon U.K.'s country manager, John Boumphrey, explained the initiative and the "tremendous" importance of the first five years of life in shaping children's futures. The "Cwtch Kits" feature "warm clothing, a blanket, books and sensory toys which will promote connection and development."
"It's not just the right thing to do, it's a strategic investment in our communities' future resilience," Boumphrey said in the clip. Per the Centre for Early Childhood, the kits will be given out to families at events in Swansea in the near future, with the Instagram post noting, "we hope they bring lots of love and joy."
The "Cwtch Kit" mailing was first announced in November when Princess Kate attended the Future Workforce Summit hosted by the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.
The Princess of Wales has made early childhood development one of the key platforms of her royal work, and it's an area that's understood to remain a lifelong focus when she becomes Queen.
"The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives," Princess Kate said in 2023 during the launch of her "Shaping Us" campaign for early childhood.
The idea of care packages for kids fits in with the royal's priorities she laid out at the start of the Shaping Us campaign. "In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to help support parents and caregivers provide loving, safe and secure homes for their babies and young children to thrive," she shared.
