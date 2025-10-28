This Parisian-Style Striped Tee Is the Backbone of My Closet
The best part? It's under $15.
Drawn from nautical inspiration and cemented as a staple in the fashion world by Coco Chanel, the striped tee has become a wardrobe essential. There’s something so joyful about stripes. They can instantly lift an outfit, and when mixed with florals or layered against unexpected patterns, they create a look that feels dynamic and intentional.
Although, let’s be honest—stripes can also go wrong, too. Which is why I’ve long been on the hunt for the perfect striped tee, sweater, or shirt.
Somehow, I feel like I tripped and fell into the bargain of the century—a striped tee under $15 from Old Navy. It happened one night when I was mindlessly scrolling (as one does) and spotted a classic Breton-style top that checked every box. I ordered it on a whim, assuming it would be a quick return. But when it arrived, I actually couldn’t believe how perfect it was. The fit? Great. The fabric? Soft but structured enough to hold its shape. The stripe? Perfectly proportioned.
Since then, it’s become one of those rare pieces that finds its way into every outfit rotation. I’ve paired it with Citizens of Humanity jeans and Madewell ballet flats for weekend coffee runs, layered it under a navy blazer for meetings, and even tucked it into a floral skirt for dinner out. It somehow works everywhere.
There’s a quiet confidence that comes with a great striped tee—it says, “I didn’t overthink this,” even though we both know you did. And that, perhaps, is the true magic of the stripe: timeless, a little French, a little effortless, and always just right. Here are two ways I style it.
With a Skirt and Blazer
With Jeans and Sneakers
Brooke has held editorial positions at Shape, Glamour, and Vogue, as well as contributed to In Style, Well + Good, Mind Body Green and Aspen Magazine. Brooke has also consulted for several brands, including Aztech Mountain and Tory Burch. Brooke has also made on-air appearances on the TODAY show, Fox5 among other media outlets while in her role as the Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Shape magazine. She runs the Substack 12 Seeds.