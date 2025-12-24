Could the so-called "Kate effect" extend to Princess Kate's children, too? That's what fans are wondering after a simple half-zip sweater worn by Prince George sold out this week .

During a Dec. 20 charity outing at The Passage, a London charity that provides meals and other services to the unhoused, George wore the simple red sweater over a button-down top. Fans quickly deduced that it was from Boden , and it promptly started selling out. On the Next UK website, the sweater's cost ranges from £37 to £42, depending on the size.

Kate has long had a knack for causing clothes to sell out as soon as she's photographed in them, a phenomenon dubbed the "Kate effect" by royal fans. George may be on his way to becoming an unofficial children's clothing influencer, too, though, if the Boden sweater is an indication. While the young prince probably wasn't trying to make a fashion statement, the fact that his clothing is selling out just goes to show how much he's following in his mom's footsteps.

And as for Saturday's charity visit, taking his son to The Passage held special significance for Prince William, too. William visited the same shelter with his late mother, Princess Diana, as a child in 1993, per the BBC .

Charity has been an important part of the royal family's holiday celebrations. Earlier this month, Princess Kate donated a Christmas tree to the hospital where she received cancer treatment.