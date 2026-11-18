Eight months ago, Katie Holmes played a major part in the success of the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration. After she attended the launch party in an outfit that retailed for under $130, her fans snatched every single size. Now, her endorsement could have the same effect on the brand's festive holiday fashion drop. On November 17, Holmes attended another Old Navy affair in a sweater and skirt, which cost less than her leopard-print Jimmy Choo pumps.
Old Navy transformed New York's Nubelez cocktail bar into the Jingle Jet Sky Lounge, but Holmes didn't channel the traditional, comfort-first dress code for traveling. Instead, the actor delivered a master class in curating a casually chic holiday combination.
The sweater isn't the only on-sale, Holmes-approved style from Old Navy. Holmes completed her Old Navy knit with an even more affordable find: the Sequin Fringe-Hem Skirt. Originally, the maximalist, metallic silver midi retailed for $45. Once she arrived at the Old Navy soirée, however, the price tag plunged 20 percent. (That aforementioned code applies here, too, making it almost $20.) For those looking ahead to New Year's Eve, the beloved mall brand created a matching camisole for the disco ball skirt.
Old Navy
Sequin Fringe-Hem Midi Skirt
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 95
Now, Holmes is no stranger to Old Navy's shelves. In fact, she has remained loyal to the label for over a decade, dating back to the denim overalls she paired with Isabel Marant pumps back in 2015. And with Zac Posen as the chief creative officer, it's no surprise to see Holmes's support strengthen since his appointment in 2024: Back in the day, not only did she showcase plenty of Zac Posen pieces at movie premieres, but he also designed her dresses for the Met Gala in 2017 and 2019.
As for her latest look, when Holmes's sweater and skirt inevitably sell out, don't worry. Old Navy's catalog is stocked with cold-weather, cool-girl staples. See (and shop) the selects below for proof.
Shop Old Navy Sweaters and Skirts Inspired by Katie Holmes
Old Navy
Oversized Shine Crew-Neck Sweater
Old Navy
Wool-Blend Turtleneck Shaker Sweater
Old Navy
SoSoft Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
Old Navy
Long-Sleeve Oversized Turtleneck Top
Old Navy
Oversized Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Old Navy
The Occasion by Old Navy Beaded Sequin Mini Skirt
Old Navy
Sequin Party Shorts
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.