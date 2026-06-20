Princess Kate has had an extremely busy week, during which she's attended Trooping the Colour, Garter Day, and Royal Ascot. Now, the Princess of Wales is sharing personal advice in a new essay, including tips on staying well for longer.

In a new article shared by the Royal Foundation's Centre for Early Childhood, Princess Kate wrote, "Last week, a parent at my children's school asked me if we could all do just one thing, what would it be? My answer is simple: to prioritize love."

The Princess of Wales continued, "I'm not talking about overly sentimental and romantic gestures, but love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself."

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Elaborating on her idea, Kate wrote, "This is how we stay well, remain connected to our inner selves, and create the lasting relationships that nourish us throughout life. If we can surround children with nurturing, loving environments, we can help them build the human capabilities they need to thrive in the world today."

"My answer is simple: to prioritize love." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales also noted that the current state of the world isn't always conducive to the health and wellbeing of individuals.

"In a world that can often feel fast-paced and fragmented, it is important to consider the environments in which children learn and develop," Princess Kate wrote. "Healthy development needs to be holistic. It should reflect the whole child, beyond physical or cerebral milestones, acknowledging the importance of early relationships, experiences, and environments."

"Love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate continued, "By allowing children to feel connected from an early age, we can help them carry that sense of balance into adulthood."

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With her focus firmly on early childhood development, it seems that the Princess of Wales is hoping to ensure everyone has the chance to live a happy and fulfilled life.