Princess Kate Stresses the "Importance of Love" During the "Most Difficult Times" in Emotional Christmas Letter

Princess Kate has released an emotional and touching Christmas letter ahead of the holiday season.

"A special letter, reflecting on the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times," Kate Middleton captioned an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Nov. 30, featuring two pictures of a letter she is sending to guests of her annual Christmas carol service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

"This will be given to each of the guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey and the fifteen Community Carol Services across the country, thanking those attending for all they do for others," she continued.

In the letter, Middleton touched on the importance of "giving and receiving empathy" during difficult times, and stressed “how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

“Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” she continued.

“It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness—so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about,” Middleton added. "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times."

Middleton and members of the royal family have navigated a difficult 2024, after both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with unspecified types of cancer.

In March, after Middleton was hospitalized for what the monarchy described as a planned abdominal surgery, the royal announced she was undergoing a course of "preventative chemotherapy."

"This, of course, came as a huge shock," Middleton said at the time, in a video posted to the royal's official social media accounts. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis, in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK."

In September, the Princess of Wales shared a moving health update, announcing that she had completed her chemotherapy treatments but was going to continue to prioritize her health above all.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Middleton said at the time. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Now, as Christmas nears and the end of 2024 is not far, Middleton seems to be sharing a similar message of hope, gratefulness, and love.