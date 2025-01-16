How Princess Kate Gave Cancer Patients "Not Just Sympathy But Empathy Too"
"The princess’s presence on the wards was so encouraging and sent the message 'I went through this just like you, and you can overcome it, too'."
Kate Middleton kicked off the new year with her first solo engagement in quite some time on Jan. 14, visiting the same cancer hospital in London where she received treatment in 2024. While meeting with patients, she shared some "touching moments," and one legendary royal photographer has shared his insights on the visit.
The Princess of Wales, 43—who announced her cancer was in remission following her engagement—shared stories and comfort with staff, patients and families at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. "The Princess’s presence on the wards was so encouraging and sent the message ‘I went through this just like you, and you can overcome it, too,'" said the Sun's longtime royal photographer, Arthur Edwards.
"She wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the staff but most important to chat to the patients undergoing cancer treatment," he continued, adding, "Catherine gave them not just sympathy but empathy too."
Edwards, who has been photographing the royal family for the Sun since the 1970s, noted that "there were a couple of touching moments" during the event. "Kate had her hand on the knee of woman patient, looking straight into her eyes, and the lady was laughing," he said. "In another picture, Catherine had her hand to her chest, full of compassion and understanding."
The Princess of Wales announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and in September, she posted a deeply personal video on social media sharing that she'd completed her treatments.
As Edwards pointed out, "It wasn't long ago that Kate was the one sitting there in cold cap to stop losing her hair being treated by the wonderful staff." The photographer called the decision for the Prince and Princess of Wales to be named as co-patrons of the cancer hospital "a true 'thank you' from the heart."
Royal biographer Robert Hardman agreed that it was fantastic to see Princess Kate out and about this past week, but stressed that fans shouldn't expect to see her "rush back" to royal duties.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"She looked beautiful and flashed that beautiful smile of hers, bringing a little bit of joy and hope to people there," the author told the Sun. However, he added, "I wouldn’t expect her to rush back to full on work. But to pace herself and listen to her body going forward."
Hardman recently shared similar sentiments about the Princess of Wales with Marie Claire, noting, "I think she'll be getting back to normal in terms of engagements behind the scenes." The royal commentator—who recently released a new biography of King Charles, The Making of a King—added, “the behind the scenes stuff will get back to usual long before the public stuff does."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
32 Celebrities With Mood Board-Worthy Bangs
Choppy or curly, feathered or face-framing, there's a style for everybody.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Shop These Spring 2025 Trends On-Sale From COS, Mango, and Reformation
Snag these sought-after styles before anyone else (and for less).
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Cameron Diaz Was "Just Trying to Stay Alive…Like Every Other Mother" During 10-Year Hiatus From Acting
"I was not keeping up with any kind of training...I said no to everything."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is Dealing With "Huge Generational Pressure" as He Prepares for the Throne With Kate Middleton
"Disastrous members of the family" are reportedly "wary of his wrath."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Announces She's in Remission, Touches on How Prince William and Her Kids Were Impacted by Her Cancer
"Loved ones need support just as much."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Injects New Life Into Familiar Winter Separates With a Tartan Statement Coat
She's kicking off the new year in style.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Takes on Her Most Personal Engagement Yet After Becoming Patron of Cancer Hospital
The royal and co-patron Prince William follow in Princess Diana's footsteps with the role.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why King Charles "Refuses" to Give Kate Middleton Advice About Becoming Queen
"For much of the same reason, Camilla has not felt compelled to speak with Kate about what it's like to be queen."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will This Major Red Carpet Moment be Princess Kate's First Appearance of 2025?
"We have been told that she wouldn't want to miss it, so she's hoping to be there with William."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Don't Expect Princess Kate to "Return to the All Trouser Suits, All the Time" Aesthetic in 2025, Per Royal Fashion Experts
Royal style gurus Christine Ross and Susan Kelley share their fashion predictions with 'Marie Claire.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Acts as the “Glue” When Prince William and King Charles Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
"She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published