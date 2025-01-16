How Princess Kate Gave Cancer Patients "Not Just Sympathy But Empathy Too"

Kate Middleton kicked off the new year with her first solo engagement in quite some time on Jan. 14, visiting the same cancer hospital in London where she received treatment in 2024. While meeting with patients, she shared some "touching moments," and one legendary royal photographer has shared his insights on the visit.

The Princess of Wales, 43—who announced her cancer was in remission following her engagement—shared stories and comfort with staff, patients and families at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. "The Princess’s presence on the wards was so encouraging and sent the message ‘I went through this just like you, and you can overcome it, too,'" said the Sun's longtime royal photographer, Arthur Edwards.

"She wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the staff but most important to chat to the patients undergoing cancer treatment," he continued, adding, "Catherine gave them not just sympathy but empathy too."

Edwards, who has been photographing the royal family for the Sun since the 1970s, noted that "there were a couple of touching moments" during the event. "Kate had her hand on the knee of woman patient, looking straight into her eyes, and the lady was laughing," he said. "In another picture, Catherine had her hand to her chest, full of compassion and understanding."

The princess comforted one patient with a hug during her visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate placed an understanding hand on patient Katherine Field's knee as they chatted. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and in September, she posted a deeply personal video on social media sharing that she'd completed her treatments.

As Edwards pointed out, "It wasn't long ago that Kate was the one sitting there in cold cap to stop losing her hair being treated by the wonderful staff." The photographer called the decision for the Prince and Princess of Wales to be named as co-patrons of the cancer hospital "a true 'thank you' from the heart."

Royal biographer Robert Hardman agreed that it was fantastic to see Princess Kate out and about this past week, but stressed that fans shouldn't expect to see her "rush back" to royal duties.

"She looked beautiful and flashed that beautiful smile of hers, bringing a little bit of joy and hope to people there," the author told the Sun. However, he added, "I wouldn’t expect her to rush back to full on work. But to pace herself and listen to her body going forward."

Hardman recently shared similar sentiments about the Princess of Wales with Marie Claire, noting, "I think she'll be getting back to normal in terms of engagements behind the scenes." The royal commentator—who recently released a new biography of King Charles, The Making of a King—added, “the behind the scenes stuff will get back to usual long before the public stuff does."

