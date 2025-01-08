Despite 2025 Being "the Year of Reset," Princess Kate Will Likely Do This Before Going Back to Regular Duties
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire' that fans shouldn't expect Kate to go "back to 2023 levels" of appearances.
After a tumultuous 2024 that saw both The King and Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer, the Royal Family—and fans everywhere—are certainly wishing for a quieter 2025. And although many are hoping to see the Princess of Wales return to normality, royal biographer Robert Hardman tells Marie Claire there's one part of royal life that will get back on track first.
"I would say 2025, I'm sure everyone just hopes that it will be a year of resetting, or it'll be the year of reset. It'll be the year of going back to the way we were at the end of 2023 of regular, or semiregular duties," he says. The Princess of Wales put a priority on her recovery and family in 2024, and Hardman says fans shouldn't expect to see a huge jump in appearances this year.
"I think what we will see with her is...we'll see a lot more of her undertaking public engagements, but I still wouldn't imagine being back to 2023 levels," the Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author continues. However, he notes that even if Princess Kate is not out in public as often, planning meetings with her various patronages should increase in 2025.
"I think she'll be getting back to normal in terms of engagements behind the scenes," Hardman says. "For every sort of one hour spent in front of the camera shaking hands with the crowd, there's probably about four or five hours of prep time, working, memos, briefings, and all that stuff."
“So, I think the behind the scenes stuff will get back to usual long before the public stuff does," the royal commentator tells Marie Claire. "And we know that already. We know she's already spending more and more time getting back on track with her charities, particularly the early years work, which is very important to her."
The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance in 2024 during June's Trooping the Colour parade, and also attended the Wimbledon men's finals in her role as patron last summer. She paid visits with families impacted by a tragic stabbing and an inspirational teenager cancer patient in October, going on attend two Remembrance Day events in November. December was a busy month where royal watchers saw the Princess of Wales support The King during the Qatari state visit, host her annual carol concert and join the Royal Family in festive plaid for their annual walk to church on Christmas.
Time will tell when the princess returns to duties in 2025, but as Hardman notes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, "They've still got young children. They've made a conscious decision that they're going to be a hands-on family."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for The King's 2025 plans, the author says, "He's just keen to keep it as business as usual," pointing out that tending to his behind-the-scenes work regarding "constitutional duties" such as meeting with ministers "hasn't stopped at any point even in the depths of his illness."
"I think there is a sense of a king in a hurry, and I think there was well before the cancer," Hardman says.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
25 Hidden Gems in Reformation’s Winter Sale That Will Refresh Your New Year Wardrobe
Classic staples like sweaters, denim, and jackets to start your wardrobe on the right foot.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ariana Grande Totes Loewe's Beaded Squeeze Bag for Date Night With Ethan Slater
Her version is coated in beads.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Her Beloved Beagle, Guy, in Heartbreaking Reel
"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Is Kamala Harris a Secret Kate Middleton Fashion Stan?
No one is immune from channeling the princess's style these days.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Seems to be Breaking Tradition With Her 2025 Birthday Plans
The royal is said to be mixing things up for her 43rd birthday.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Paid £200 For a Date With Kate Middleton Before Their Royal Romance, Former Roommate Reveals
A St. Andrews alumna described "a party at a castle" where Will and Kate's connection started.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Working to "Balance Themselves as Parents With Being the Prince and Princess of Wales”
"Everyone is adjusting the dial..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Decision About Prince George's Future School Is "Pretty Much Sealed"
But a royal expert just predicted an "ideal" option for all *three* Wales kids.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Kate is Being "Careful" Not to "Commit" to Specific 43rd Birthday Plans Amid Cancer Battle
The Princess of Wales will mark her big day on Jan. 9.
By Kristin Contino Published