On Saturday, June 6, NHS nurse Harriet Sperling became the latest bride to marry into the Royal Family when she tied the knot with Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. A number of people without royal backgrounds or familial connections have married into the British Royal Family in recent decades. According to one royal biographer, one such royal bride was declared as being "the embodiment of a princess," despite not growing up within the Royal Family.

In the book My Mother and I, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward shared, "Prince William married Catherine Middleton [on April 29, 2011], who turned out to be the embodiment of a princess without having a drop of royal blood."

Seward continued, "Her very ordinariness made her perfect, and The Queen was pleased that the troubled childhood William had experienced was turned around with the support of the strong woman Catherine turned out to be."

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"Her very ordinariness made her perfect." (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to Seward, Princess Kate was such a great fit for the Royal Family that she helped secure the institution's future when she married Prince William.

"The power of the monarchy may have been whittled away but it remains central to the British constitution, and it will be up to William and his father to keep it there," Seward shared. "King Charles, as The Queen knew, was the right person to keep the monarchy on track and, with the support of his wife Camilla, prepare it for William as she and Prince Philip had prepared it for him."

"The Queen was pleased that the troubled childhood William had experienced was turned around with the support of the strong woman Catherine turned out to be." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Essentially, Princess Kate's role as the future Queen makes her royal wedding more important than most.