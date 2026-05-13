The butter yellow nail trend isn't over just yet—at least not according to Joey King.

Just days after draping herself in a stunning silver Miu Miu gown for last week's Met Gala, the Kissing Booth actress spent some more time in New York City to preview her Miu Miu Select Collection at the brand's flagship store. This time around, she wore a camel-colored, suede mini skirt with a matching vest that she put over a baby blue button down. She even kept the preppy theme going with her glam, styling her copper hair in loose beach waves and wearing a manicure that incorporated three of last summer's most popular nail trends.

With help from celebrity nail artist, Elle Gerstein, King wore a short almond French manicure to the event, but instead of going with a traditional white shade on her tips, she resurrected last summer's butter yellow trend for a pop of color. The yellow tips were also embellished with polka dots, and each hand featured two accent nails with 3D ladybug designs. It's refreshing nail art to see at a time when icy chrome designs and glitter nails seem to be the overall preference.

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"Today I had a very clear vision," King told an MC editor of the manicure in a previous interview. "I was like, I want fucking yellow nails with brown polka dots and ladybugs. I don't know where it came from, but it's springtime!"

A post shared by Elle Gerstein Celebrity Nail Stylist (@enamelle) A photo posted by on

The butter yellow nail trend first popped off back in 2024, when stars like Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner were spotted wearing the color on their fingers, and it maintained its popularity all throughout last summer as well up until Hailey Bieber declared (via the promotion of Rhode's new "Lemontini" Peptide Lip Balm shade) that butter yellow was out and lemon yellow was in. Similarly, once polka dots officially made their comeback in the fashion world last spring, nearly every It girl began incorporating the trend into their manicures shortly after.

"Polka dot nails add a fun twist to manicures that transitions beautifully from [season to season]," manicurist and OPI global ambassador Natalie Minerva previously said.

Now, it seems that both polka dots and butter yellow are on the rise again. To mimic Joey King's butter yellow French manicure, read ahead.

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TOPICS Miu Miu