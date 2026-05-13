Last week, Katie Holmes's peep-toe pumps revealed just the tip of her perfect pedicure. On May 12, Rihanna took the peekaboo moment to new heights. Everything her post-pedicure hot towel touched was visible beneath her take on the naked sandal trend for a May 12 dinner.

A few subway stops north of Taylor Swift's little white dinner dress, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted window shopping at a New York City Zara. (Perhaps they're ready to board the Zara celebrity outfit bandwagon, following Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, and Meghan Markle.) The singer traded shopping-friendly sneaker trends for almost-invisible heels, crafted from polycarbonate PVC.

Singular blink-and-you'll-miss-them bands stretched across the Fenty Beauty founder's stark white pedicure. Then, lucite-molded heels added four inches of height to her thin, '90s-inspired wedges. Don't worry, there were still slim, pointed-toe soles between Rihanna's feet and the sidewalk. Manhattan It girls have certainly come a long way from last summer's rule-breaking flip-flops. Whatever grime looms over 5th Avenue can't stop an A-lister from baring it all in the name of fashion.

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Rihanna's naked sandals stole the show from A$AP Rocky. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's unclear if ankle-straps secured Rihanna's twist on the sheer shoe trend, or if she was one wrong move away from being barefoot in NYC. The oversize hems on her black trousers stretched a few inches too far. In fact, every other element of the pop star's date night look was full-coverage, including a camel-colored windbreaker over a gray tank top.

The same Dior Crunchy Bag she wore on Mother's Day—and its $4,600, puffed-up leather—returned to Rihanna's arm as a clutch. It complemented her navy-and-burgundy, $650 baseball cap from Miu Miu, alongside statement sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

Rihanna appreciates a PVC pump just as much as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Megan Thee Stallion. Usually, it's only her stilettos that lean sheer. In Feb. 2025, for instance, the "Work" singer celebrated her 37th birthday in Saint Laurent's Miller Wedges, featuring opaque pointy toes and transparent heels. Much like her latest pair, they barely emerged from beneath extra-long trousers.

Now, the naked shoe trend of Spring 2025 is back and bolder than ever. This spring, Chrissy Teigen and Zoë Kravitz have played with PVC, while Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, and Katy Perry slipped into nearly-naked mesh. If you're pro-PVC, shop the Rihanna-approved picks below.

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Shop the Naked Sandal Trend Inspired by Rihanna

TOPICS Rihanna