Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in early 2024, and she subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales also required surgical intervention and needed a prolonged stay in hospital, which temporarily took her away from her family. However, according to one royal author, Kate checked up on "Papa" Prince William's behavior from hospital.

In forthcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers shared new details about Princess Kate's cancer treatment. In an excerpt serialized in the Mirror, Myers explained, "Catherine was able to keep in touch with her family through video calls from her bedside, catching up on what George, Charlotte, and Louis had been doing at school and asking if 'Papa' had been able to cook for them while she had been away."

Hopefully George, Charlotte, and Louis were able to give William's cooking skills a positive review.

The royal author explained, "At that time it seemed to all be perfectly in hand, they were the calmness in the storm certainly. But away from the children [William] was of course incredibly pensive."

As King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer at a similar time, Prince William faced an undeniably difficult period. "His father's illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly," Myers wrote.

As for Princess Kate, "her focus was always on her children," Myers explained.