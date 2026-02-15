The One Important Task Princess Kate Asked George, Charlotte, and Louis If "Papa" Prince William "Had Been Able To" Do While She Was in Hospital
Hopefully George, Charlotte, and Louis gave their dad a positive review.
Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in early 2024, and she subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales also required surgical intervention and needed a prolonged stay in hospital, which temporarily took her away from her family. However, according to one royal author, Kate checked up on "Papa" Prince William's behavior from hospital.
In forthcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers shared new details about Princess Kate's cancer treatment. In an excerpt serialized in the Mirror, Myers explained, "Catherine was able to keep in touch with her family through video calls from her bedside, catching up on what George, Charlotte, and Louis had been doing at school and asking if 'Papa' had been able to cook for them while she had been away."
Hopefully George, Charlotte, and Louis were able to give William's cooking skills a positive review.
The royal author explained, "At that time it seemed to all be perfectly in hand, they were the calmness in the storm certainly. But away from the children [William] was of course incredibly pensive."
As King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer at a similar time, Prince William faced an undeniably difficult period. "His father's illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly," Myers wrote.
As for Princess Kate, "her focus was always on her children," Myers explained.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.