The One Important Task Princess Kate Asked George, Charlotte, and Louis If "Papa" Prince William "Had Been Able To" Do While She Was in Hospital

Hopefully George, Charlotte, and Louis gave their dad a positive review.

Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in early 2024, and she subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales also required surgical intervention and needed a prolonged stay in hospital, which temporarily took her away from her family. However, according to one royal author, Kate checked up on "Papa" Prince William's behavior from hospital.

In forthcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers shared new details about Princess Kate's cancer treatment. In an excerpt serialized in the Mirror, Myers explained, "Catherine was able to keep in touch with her family through video calls from her bedside, catching up on what George, Charlotte, and Louis had been doing at school and asking if 'Papa' had been able to cook for them while she had been away."

Hopefully George, Charlotte, and Louis were able to give William's cooking skills a positive review.

Prince George walking with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate to church on Christmas Day

The royal author explained, "At that time it seemed to all be perfectly in hand, they were the calmness in the storm certainly. But away from the children [William] was of course incredibly pensive."

As King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer at a similar time, Prince William faced an undeniably difficult period. "His father's illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly," Myers wrote.

Princess Kate greeting Princess Charlotte at the Together at Christmas concert, with Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis walking behind

As for Princess Kate, "her focus was always on her children," Myers explained.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

