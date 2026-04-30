Jewelry Designer Says She Was “Screaming With Excitement” When Princess Kate Wore Her Earrings
The brand saw an instant impact, which was tripled when Princess Kate wore the earrings twice more shortly after.
The Princess of Wales has always hoped that she can use her platform for something good. “I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. I am looking forward to helping as much as I can,” the young, bashful Kate Middleton said in her 2010 engagement interview. Now, 15 years after her marriage to Prince William, we can truly see the global impact of The Kate Effect.
“A month after launching, HRH The Princess of Wales wore our Mini Hoops with detachable pearls for her first public engagement of Mental Health Awareness Week,” designer Freya Rose wrote. In a polka dot blouse and navy coat, Princess Kate’s pearl hoops were the perfect modern classic accessory to complete the outfit. “I’ll never forget the moment my team called me screaming with excitement, my heart was beating so fast I had to lie down.”
The brand saw an instant impact, which was tripled when Princess Kate wore the earrings twice more shortly after. “She wore them three times that month, the coverage went viral, and everything changed.” Many brands have felt the impact of the Kate Effect, launching small businesses into the international markets, allowing for growth, connections, and lasting benefits.Article continues below
“That moment helped us reach a new audience and grow this category into what is now nearly 200 jewellery styles, stocked in Nordstrom, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, and more.” The brand, which was previously a small British independent name, was suddenly seeing customers from all over the world. “I’m forever grateful for her support of British brands.”
The Princess of Wales uses her platform to spotlight lesser known brands, often turning British known labels into well-recognized names. The benefit is that brands with artisanal methods or heritage techniques see the spotlight as well. “Our jewellery is handcrafted using indigenous techniques, supporting artisans and preserving craftsmanship,’ Freya Rose boasted. “We also work with Turquoise Mountain (a charity that supports artisanal makers), founded by His Majesty King Charles III, to protect heritage skills around the world.”
Without the Princess of Wales, the brand may have never seen such swift, global success, and the artisans and designers may have never received their well-deserved attention.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.