The Princess of Wales has always hoped that she can use her platform for something good. “I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. I am looking forward to helping as much as I can,” the young, bashful Kate Middleton said in her 2010 engagement interview. Now, 15 years after her marriage to Prince William, we can truly see the global impact of The Kate Effect.

“A month after launching, HRH The Princess of Wales wore our Mini Hoops with detachable pearls for her first public engagement of Mental Health Awareness Week,” designer Freya Rose wrote. In a polka dot blouse and navy coat, Princess Kate’s pearl hoops were the perfect modern classic accessory to complete the outfit. “I’ll never forget the moment my team called me screaming with excitement, my heart was beating so fast I had to lie down.”

Princess Kate first wore the earrings on May 13, 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The brand saw an instant impact, which was tripled when Princess Kate wore the earrings twice more shortly after. “She wore them three times that month, the coverage went viral, and everything changed.” Many brands have felt the impact of the Kate Effect, launching small businesses into the international markets, allowing for growth, connections, and lasting benefits.

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“That moment helped us reach a new audience and grow this category into what is now nearly 200 jewellery styles, stocked in Nordstrom, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, and more.” The brand, which was previously a small British independent name, was suddenly seeing customers from all over the world. “I’m forever grateful for her support of British brands.”

She wore the earrings again on May 26, 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore the earrings a third time shortly after. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales uses her platform to spotlight lesser known brands, often turning British known labels into well-recognized names. The benefit is that brands with artisanal methods or heritage techniques see the spotlight as well. “Our jewellery is handcrafted using indigenous techniques, supporting artisans and preserving craftsmanship,’ Freya Rose boasted. “We also work with Turquoise Mountain (a charity that supports artisanal makers), founded by His Majesty King Charles III, to protect heritage skills around the world.”

Without the Princess of Wales, the brand may have never seen such swift, global success, and the artisans and designers may have never received their well-deserved attention.

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