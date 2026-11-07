Back in 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate embarked upon a royal tour to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. However, the royal tour wasn't a total success, with the Prince and Princess of Wales facing criticism, with some claiming the royals had "misjudged" the trip.
While King Charles and Queen Camilla have just returned from a similar royal tour, one commentator believes that Kate and William need to make some changes before their next international trip to the region.
During an appearance on "Pod Save the King," the Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers explained, "[T]hey haven't been to this part of the world since...the ill-fated tour of 2022. And I think that left them incredibly scarred, and it was controversial for a number of reasons."
Myers continued, "Everybody will remember the images of them shaking the hands of children through wire fences and riding around on The Queen's old Land Rover from 1963. And...you've got to be prepared."
Myers also suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales "were so underprepared" for the royal tour, as were royal staff members. "[I]t really, really left its mark," the royal expert noted. "I mean, these tours are very, very delicate for a number of reasons."
As reported by the publication, Kate and William's 2022 was criticized as seeming to have "heavy colonial undertones," with the royals seeming to be out of touch.
A report by the Guardian at the time noted, "From photos of Will and Kate shaking hands with Jamaican children through wire fences, to the military parade in which the pair stood, dressed in white, in an open-top Land Rover, the optics of the visit has been described by local campaigners as a throwback to colonialism."
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Calling the trip a "perfect storm," the publication suggested that the "royals misjudged [the] Caribbean tour."
Many wondered how King Charles would handle calls for reparations and apologies regarding the slave trade. Although controversy didn't appear to hit The King in quite the same way, it's clear that there are many questions regarding the Royal Family's future in the region.