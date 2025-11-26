Simone Ashley’s Wavy Hair Is Giving Serious Model Off Duty Vibes
The jet black color feels perfect for winter.
Kate Sharma, is that you? On November 25, the actress was seen in New York City as she continues to promote her latest project, The Devil Wears Prada 2. Dressed impeccably in a gray peplum jacket, black capris, and pointed-toe heels, the actress was the epitome of chic in the city as she made her way through the rain. And you know what remained perfectly intact despite adverse weather conditions? Her wavy hair.
Ashely parted her hair in the middle and chose slightly tighter waves, giving the look a bit more structure, a marked difference from the beachy look that was at the height of popularity during the summer. She skipped accessories, letting her jet black strands cascade over her shoulders. A glowing cheek, bold brows, a berry lip color, and a neutral pink manicure completed her glam.
Wavy hair has been steadily rising as the trend du jour in Hollywood, and for good reason. It’s one of those rare hairstyles that requires minimal effort but still makes you look put together and intentional, the secret to a true It girl’s beauty formula. This hairstyle is seen on other Hollywood A-listers like Kristen Bell, Kate Winslet, and even Anne Hathaway, so if you still have that crimper from the early aughts, it’s time to whip it out for your winter hair looks.
If Ashley’s waves gave you FOMO, don’t worry. The curated list below is your shortcut to the tools and products you need to recreate her hairstyle from the comfort of your home. Thank me later.
Don't have time to wash your hair before styling? Dry shampoo is just what you need.
Hair wavers are the shortcut to getting Ashley's structured waves.
That being said, if you don't have a waver, a wand curler like this one can also get you similar results. Just make sure not to curl all the way to the ends of your hair.
