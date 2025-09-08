Princess Kate Says She "Had to Learn the Hard Way" That Prince William Is "Very Fussy About" One Food

Princess Kate has showed off her love of baking a number of times over the years—and has even teamed up with the ultimate dessert queen, Mary Berry. But it turns out that Kate's skills didn’t quite make the mark for Prince William at first, as she revealed to a group of ladies at the National Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) on Monday, September 8. The Princess of Wales, wearing a new plaid dress and updated brown hair color, joined her husband for a visit to the group's Sunningdale, England branch to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

In a video shared by Hello! magazine on Instagram, William and Kate are sitting at a table enjoying some sweet treats with WI members as the Prince of Wales reveals that he’s not a fan of one ingredient in his brownies. "The brownies are..." William said, giving an "okay" gesture with his fingers. "I know my brownies," he added.

"William is very fussy about brownies," the Princess of Wales chimed in, with William confirming, "very fussy about brownies." He then asked, "Do you put nuts in them?" to one WI member, who said she didn’t.

Prince William and Princess Kate enjoyed some baked goods with WI members on September 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple visited the organization to mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple selected some desserts during their visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Never put nuts in a brownie!” William added as Kate burst into laughter. “I had to learn the hard way!” she exclaimed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the WI group in honor of Queen Elizabeth, who was a member of the organization for 80 years and served as its president for 19 years. The WI was founded in 1915 and welcomes women across the U.K. to take part in community building and volunteering activities along with learning skills such as baking, gardening and crafting.

Princess Kate embraced the approaching autumn with her outfit at the engagement, wearing a gray plaid Alessandra Rich dress with an oversized collar. Along with her on-trend fall tartan, she showed off a darker hair color, swapping her headline-making blonde hair for a light brown hue.

Although the Waleses are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry, he marked Queen Elizabeth's death in his own way on Monday. According to People, the Duke of Sussex made a private visit to his grandmother's grave at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before his scheduled appearance at the WellChild Awards.