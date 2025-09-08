Kate Middleton Is Back to Brunette and On Trend for Fall 2025 in a New Plaid Dress
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.
Now that Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are back to school, Princess Kate is busier than ever, and she surprised fans with a new engagement—and a new look—on Monday, September 8. Princess Kate's sunny blonde hair was back to brown as she joined Prince William for a special visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) in Sunningdale, England to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.
The Princess of Wales was first spotted with blonde hair while riding to church on the Balmoral estate last month, and she made waves with her new look at the Natural History Museum on September 4. Some fans argued that her hair only looked different because it was pulled half back during a rugby match on Saturday, September 6—but the princess had indeed colored her hair into a darker light brown shade for her WI visit Monday.
Along with her autumnal hair color, Kate debuted a new dress for the event, wearing a gray plaid Alessandra Rich midi in a tartan pattern that's one of fall's biggest trends. The past-season style featured an oversized pilgrim collar, puffed sleeves and pearl buttons, and she paired it with gray pumps and an old favorite pair of Kiki McDonough white topaz and diamond stud earrings.
The WI is an organization that was close to Queen Elizabeth's heart and brings women together to make friends, learn new skills and form community. The late Queen was a WI member for an incredible 80 years and also served as president of the organization from 2003 until her death. During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales met members and enjoyed some baked goods, along with hearing stories about the late Queen and her impact on the WI.
Fittingly, the Sunningdale group is right in the heart of the community where the Wales family is moving later this year. William, Kate and their three children will be relocating to Forest Lodge in the heart of Windsor Great Park, just about 10 minutes away from the WI's meeting place.
Prince Harry also marked Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary on Monday, making a private visit to her grave at Windsor Castle, as a spokesperson confirmed to People. The Duke of Sussex will later attend the WellChild Awards on Monday night to honor the achievements of seriously ill children and their families.
