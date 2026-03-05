Princess Kate’s “Delicious” Special Treat for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

“Oh gosh, that does look good,” she said.

Princess Kate tries to be at every school pick-up, but on the rare occasions that she can’t make it back to Lambrook School in time, there’s only one way to assuage the Mom Guilt: bring back some special treats for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. That’s exactly what Princess Kate planned to do, as she picked up a box of traditional Indian sweets on a visit to Leicester.

The Princess of Wales spent the day in Leicester, where she highlighted the vibrant British-Indian community and culture following the Festival of Holi. In a white ensemble—the traditional color of dress during Holi—Princess Kate walked down the “Golden Mile, Leicester’s famous Belgrave Road, which is known for its vibrant array of Indian-owned shops and businesses. Jewelry, saris, and fashion boutiques operate successfully alongside chai shops and authentic restaurants, showcasing Leicester’s hub of South Asian culture and community.

The Princess of Wales popped into Bobby’s, an Indian restaurant that combines “the rich heritage of Indian cuisine with modern culinary twists.” Princess Kate was offered a chai, which she accepted with no sugar but a little milk, and some savory dishes like chickpeas. Before she left the modern Indian restaurant, she viewed the diverse deli counter where she eyed up the “delicious” traditional Indian sweets.

Princess Kate chose a selection of Indian sweets to take home to her family from Bobby’s “mithai” counter. “Oh that looks delicious, doesn’t it?” she remarked on a sweet made from figs. “Oh gosh, that does look good,” she said about a cashew and saffron delicacy, as she viewed the many selections. The Princess of Wales asked for “a chocolate one,” most likely for her chocolate-loving husband, Prince William, alongside her other selections.

As they boxed her selections, the cashier asked “no allergies, I suppose we should have asked earlier?” as so many of the sweets contain nuts. Princess Kate quickly confirmed there were no allergies at home.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.