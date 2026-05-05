Prince William Admits He’d “Be In the Gym for 3 Days” If He Gave in to One Craving
The Prince of Wales brought a "calorie grenade" to Yorkshire on May 5.
Prince William spent the day visiting rural farming communities in North Yorkshire, England on May 5, and he revealed some of his favorite treats along the way. The Prince of Wales brought a box of sweets to share with young farming families as he learned about the opportunities and challenges facing rural areas—and admitted that if he ate some of them, he’d be hitting the treadmill.
In a video shared by Hello! on Instagram, the Prince of Wales holds a box of cakes as he talks up some of the flavors inside. “That is a Twix mountain of calorie grenade!” he exclaimed, adding, “I have my eye on the chocolate.”
“That Twix thing is insane,” William continued. “If I ate that, I’d be in the gym for about three days.”Article continues below
“I said help me out for a bunch of farmers,” William told the group of his request to a bakery, admitting he wasn't sure what their tastes were. As for his own preferences, the Prince of Wales said that his tea tastes were simple. “Just milk, please,” he said when asked how he liked his tea.
Prince William has made his thoughts known on desserts in the past. Last year, the future King and Queen indulged in some treats during a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes, and Kate admitted she “had to learn the hard way” that her husband hates nuts in baked goods.
“Never put nuts in a brownie!” William said, while the princess admitted he’s “very fussy about brownies.”
As for his visit to North Yorkshire, the Prince of Wales spoke to farmers and their families about how they're adapting to the modern challenges facing their communities. Some of them are diversifying their income with ideas like converting buildings on their land to vacation properties or creating campsites, while others are taking part in long-term agri-environment schemes.
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He also spoke with farmers about the region's Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas and how they help protect habitats and the local bird populations in Yorkshire.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.