Prince William Admits He’d “Be In the Gym for 3 Days” If He Gave in to One Craving

Prince William spent the day visiting rural farming communities in North Yorkshire, England on May 5, and he revealed some of his favorite treats along the way. The Prince of Wales brought a box of sweets to share with young farming families as he learned about the opportunities and challenges facing rural areas—and admitted that if he ate some of them, he’d be hitting the treadmill.

In a video shared by Hello! on Instagram, the Prince of Wales holds a box of cakes as he talks up some of the flavors inside. “That is a Twix mountain of calorie grenade!” he exclaimed, adding, “I have my eye on the chocolate.”

“That Twix thing is insane,” William continued. “If I ate that, I’d be in the gym for about three days.”

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Prince William brought some treats to farmers in Yorkshire on May 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales said his eye was on the chocolate cake. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I said help me out for a bunch of farmers,” William told the group of his request to a bakery, admitting he wasn't sure what their tastes were. As for his own preferences, the Prince of Wales said that his tea tastes were simple. “Just milk, please,” he said when asked how he liked his tea.

Prince William has made his thoughts known on desserts in the past. Last year, the future King and Queen indulged in some treats during a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes, and Kate admitted she “had to learn the hard way ” that her husband hates nuts in baked goods.

“Never put nuts in a brownie!” William said, while the princess admitted he’s “very fussy about brownies.”

The Prince of Wales learned about the challenges farmers in the region are experiencing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for his visit to North Yorkshire, the Prince of Wales spoke to farmers and their families about how they're adapting to the modern challenges facing their communities. Some of them are diversifying their income with ideas like converting buildings on their land to vacation properties or creating campsites, while others are taking part in long-term agri-environment schemes.

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He also spoke with farmers about the region's Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas and how they help protect habitats and the local bird populations in Yorkshire.