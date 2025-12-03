Princess Kate Swaps "Diplomatically Respectful" Coat for an Unmistakably British Dress and Jewels For German State Visit
The Princess of Wales debuted a new Burberry dress for the occasion.
The Royal Family welcomed Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and first lady Elke Büdenbender for an official state visit to the U.K. on Wednesday, December 3, and Prince William and Princess Kate played a key part in the afternoon's events. The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla coordinated in Prussian blue coats and matching hats for the ceremonial welcome to Windsor Castle, but once inside, Kate revealed a new—and very British—outfit.
Although royal women typically choose to dress in colors of a country's flag or designers from that nation, Kate and Camilla's blue outfits were still nods to Germany. Royal style expert Tyler Ellis tells Marie Claire that Kate and Camilla's blue Prussian blue coats are "an especially meaningful nod to Germany’s cultural and military heritage" since the color carries deep historical resonance."
However, Princess Kate went true-blue British while examining German objects from the Royal Collection later Wednesday. She debuted a long-sleeved navy Burberry dress with a belted waist for the occasion, choosing a bespoke version of the British label's sleeveless Check Wool Dress. The classic design has a strong tie to William and Kate's royal roles, as the midi-length dress features a Prince of Wales check pattern.
Princess Kate went without a necklace while welcoming the family's German guests, but once indoors she made a style switch, adding the Susan Caplan five-strand pearl necklace she previously wore for a Holocaust Memorial Day event and a VE Day concert earlier this year.
Caplan is a Jewish London-based designer specializing in vintage jewelry, and the $535 faux pearls resemble the multi-strand necklaces Queen Elizabeth was fond of wearing.
The Princess of Wales added another very British touch to her outfit, wearing the sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Later this evening, the Royal Family will host a state banquet for the German president and first lady, and all eyes will be on Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's tiara choices. While Kate skipped the annual Diplomatic Corps reception last month, The Queen made a surprising choice by wearing Princess Eugenie's emerald wedding tiara for the event.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Princess of Wales typically chooses Diana's favorite Lover's Knot tiara, but when it comes to jewels, many fans' fingers are crossed for a surprise from the royal vaults.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.