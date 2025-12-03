Princess Kate Swaps "Diplomatically Respectful" Coat for an Unmistakably British Dress and Jewels For German State Visit

The Royal Family welcomed Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and first lady Elke Büdenbender for an official state visit to the U.K. on Wednesday, December 3, and Prince William and Princess Kate played a key part in the afternoon's events. The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla coordinated in Prussian blue coats and matching hats for the ceremonial welcome to Windsor Castle, but once inside, Kate revealed a new—and very British—outfit.

Although royal women typically choose to dress in colors of a country's flag or designers from that nation, Kate and Camilla's blue outfits were still nods to Germany. Royal style expert Tyler Ellis tells Marie Claire that Kate and Camilla's blue Prussian blue coats are "an especially meaningful nod to Germany’s cultural and military heritage" since the color carries deep historical resonance."

However, Princess Kate went true-blue British while examining German objects from the Royal Collection later Wednesday. She debuted a long-sleeved navy Burberry dress with a belted waist for the occasion, choosing a bespoke version of the British label's sleeveless Check Wool Dress. The classic design has a strong tie to William and Kate's royal roles, as the midi-length dress features a Prince of Wales check pattern.

Princess Kate debuted a Burberry plaid dress on December 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales viewed objects from the Royal Collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate went without a necklace while welcoming the family's German guests, but once indoors she made a style switch, adding the Susan Caplan five-strand pearl necklace she previously wore for a Holocaust Memorial Day event and a VE Day concert earlier this year.

Caplan is a Jewish London-based designer specializing in vintage jewelry, and the $535 faux pearls resemble the multi-strand necklaces Queen Elizabeth was fond of wearing.

The Princess of Wales added another very British touch to her outfit, wearing the sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Princess Kate wore her Susan Caplan necklace for the state visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore a blue Alexander McQueen coat earlier in the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later this evening, the Royal Family will host a state banquet for the German president and first lady, and all eyes will be on Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's tiara choices. While Kate skipped the annual Diplomatic Corps reception last month, The Queen made a surprising choice by wearing Princess Eugenie's emerald wedding tiara for the event.

The Princess of Wales typically chooses Diana's favorite Lover's Knot tiara, but when it comes to jewels, many fans' fingers are crossed for a surprise from the royal vaults.