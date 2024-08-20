Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
Prince Harry's rift with the royal family shows no signs of resolving anytime soon. Of course, some sources have claimed Prince Harry and Prince William's issues date back as far as 2002. Meanwhile, one expert claimed the brothers had "no desire" to "put an end" to their royal feud. Now, a report in The Sunday Times suggests Prince Harry may find it impossible to mend his broken relationships with Prince William and Princess Kate.
Speaking to the publication for a profile of the Duke of Sussex, one source alleged, "The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two."
While Harry may be able to reconcile with his father, King Charles, he apparently will have more difficulty convincing his sibling. The source alleged, "How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can. But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable."
The Sunday Times' source continued, "The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem."
Earlier this month, GB News' digital royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen suggested that Prince Harry will find himself in a tricky situation anytime he returns to the United Kingdom. "Any event Prince Harry returns to, questions are asked: 'Will he see the King? Will he see Prince William?'" Nanan-Sen said on GB News' The Royal Record podcast. "It's the same family story over and over again."
Nanan-Sen also alleged, "Clearly, Prince Harry feels hurt by his family, he feels hurt that his security was downgraded, and he feels he's been hard done by."
Of course, royal fans will be hoping that Prince Harry and Prince William will one day be able to reconcile. But with sources claiming William won't invite Harry to his future coronation, a reunion feels almost impossible right now.
