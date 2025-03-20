Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis don't often accompany their parents on royal appearances, but the Prince and Princess of Wales often chat about their three kids while meeting members of the public. Whether it's sharing more about Prince George's surprising love of scuba diving or Prince Louis's new touch rugby hobby, the royal parents have recently opened up about their kids penchant for sports. St. Patrick's Day 2025 was no different—and Princess Kate found something in common with another mom while visiting with members of the Irish Guards and their families.

The Princess of Wales—dressed in an elegant green Alexander McQueen coat—made her return to the regiment's annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Monday, March 17. After the event, she enjoyed a sip of Guinness with members of the Irish Guards and spoke with numerous families gathered in the dining hall at Wellington Baracks.

When she first arrived, the princess spoke with Carice Irwin-Clark, wife of Lt. Colonel Ben Irwin-Clark. "We so often see you at matches because our girls are always playing each other," Carice said to the Princess of Wales, per Hello!

"They are Farleigh and Lambrook, so I think there’s stiff competition," she added, referring to her daughter's school, Farleigh—a Hampshire, England-based prep school—and Lambrook, the Berkshire school where the Wales children attend.

The Princess of Wales shared some laughs with members of the Irish Guards and their families on St. Patrick's Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mom in plaid on Christmas Day 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although neither elaborated on which sport Charlotte faced off in against Farleigh, the princess replied, "Oh, of course. Are they the same year as well?" with Carice confirming their girls are both in "year five."

"I was just saying, they’re doing so much sporting events," the Princess of Wales said. She also spoke with Carice's son, telling him, "You're six, the same age as my Louis."

Princess Charlotte has a range of interests, with Kate revealing in 2023 (via People) that she was teaching her daughter to play netball. The 9-year-old is also said to have inherited Queen Elizabeth's love of horseback riding and her late grandmother Diana's passion for dance.

Over the weekend, Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Six Nations England vs. Wales rugby match, and they shared that like many parents, they spend most of their weekends watching their kids play sports. "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby, and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it," Kate said (via Hello!)

Prince William added, "At weekends, we go from one competition to the next." Royals: Just like us.