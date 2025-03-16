The New Weekend Hobby Prince George and Prince Louis Are Currently Obsessed With

On Saturday, March 15, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales, which was held in Cardiff. Before the game started, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with injured players at a meeting organized by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. There, Kate and William made a personal admission about their sons, 6-year-old Prince Louis and 11-year-old Prince George.

Sharing the new hobbies loved by the young princes, Princess Kate said (via Hello! magazine), "Louis is 6 and he's just started touch rugby, and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it." Prince William expanded on the activity, saying, "At weekends, we go from one competition to the next." Kate also shared, "They've been exposed to lots of different sports."

Meanwhile, royal commentators joked the couple "may need a referee" at home, on account of their differing allegiances—while Princess Kate supports England's rugby team, William cheers on Wales. It was also reported that Princess Kate would miss a Middleton family milestone on account of her official attendance at the Six Nations Rugby game.

"At weekends, we go from one competition to the next." (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being appointed as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, Princess Kate joined an England training session in Feb. 2022. At the time, Kate opened up about Louis and George's growing interest in sport. "Now that there is a move towards co-ed sport, so it's not just girls playing netball, but other sports like rugby, which is great," Princess Kate said of the activities George was taking part in at his school, Thomas's Battersea (via ITV News).

Prince George and Prince Louis have developed a passion for rugby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for rugby, Princess Kate revealed that all of her children had fallen in love with the sport. "They're all enjoying it," she explained. "Louis is kamikaze. We're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."